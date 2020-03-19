‘The Favourite’ Hair and Makeup Artist, Nadia Stacey Asks ‘Where is Support of UK Crew Members?’

As the bulk of productions grind to a halt as a result of of the fast spreading of coronavirus, some productions within the U.Ok. (“Coronation Road”) and the U.S. are nonetheless ongoing. Movie crews are exercising social distancing — however they’re nonetheless being put in danger.

Makeup and hair designer Nadia Stacey, who labored on “The Favorite” and is at present on hiatus from “True Issues About Me,” says social distancing is not an possibility for some members of a crew. “Makeup and hair artists can’t do their job as we’re touching faces and hair,” she says. “It’s precisely what we’re informed to not do [in coronavirus health care guidelines].“

Whereas taking additional measures to make sure sanitation, Stacey says she nonetheless has to work in shut proximity with the actors and will put on gloves as she carries out her work. However as just lately as this week, Stacey was nonetheless on set. She stresses that whereas productions are doing every part they will, nobody is aware of the best way to cope with this new virus. “My manufacturing has been wonderful with the crew and tremendous vigilant however our nation is nonetheless behind everybody else so it’s solely now productions are shutting down.”

Stacey’s considerations should not only for the well being and security of herself — she’s additionally nervous for her crew and different make-up artists and expressed concern in regards to the lack of help and steerage in manufacturing amid the pandemic. “I haven’t discovered any recommendation anyplace to assist us, as I suppose everybody simply thinks the productions are down so we aren’t working,” she says. As a result of Stacey is primarily based within the U.Ok, she doesn’t have entry to union or guild help not like her fellow US crew members.

Stacey additionally factors out that almost all of make-up and hair designers are freelancers, and with out movie or TV exhibits in manufacturing, there’s no work. “There is no funding or plan in place to assist,” she says. “Even when productions finally come again, I feel the bottleneck impact of issues occurring on the similar time will trigger so many points.”

She wonders if, after this, actors will need to begin doing their very own make-up, and whether or not movie crews will probably be diminished in efforts to stop one other outbreak. “That’s an enormous difficulty for a make-up artist,” Stacey says. “I feel we’re all so not sure of the long run and in the meanwhile, it appears to be like bleak for a contract movie crew.”