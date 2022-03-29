The fear of the Group of Death: which were the least lucky teams in the draws throughout the history of the World Cups

The most coveted trophy on the planet is already in Qatar

The world from Qatar will deliver extreme difficulty in the first phase. As the top seeds were chosen by the FIFA Rankingselected as Germany, the Netherlands, Croatia and Uruguay will make up the hype of the fearsome facing the destination that will deliver the draw that will take place at the Doha Convention and Exhibition Center (DECC).

In this context, it is worth reviewing the most difficult zones that were established throughout history to understand which teams were the most unlucky and which benefited the most. In case of Brazilfor example, is one of the most striking, given that the canarinha never integrated the feared Death Group, while participants like Italy, Argentina and The light blue They were the ones who witnessed the complexity of facing high-ranking rivals the most since the beginning of the tournament.

The closest precedent occurred in Russia 2018when the combined German was last in the Group F in back of Mexico, Sweden and South Korea. A resounding failure for the four-time world champion after his conquest in Brazil 2014. Right in the land of Skin an unprecedented fact was established, since three international champions integrated the Group Din which Costa Rica gave the blow (Uruguay was the second classified, while England and the Azzurra went home earlier than expected).

Four years earlier, in South Africathe host country formed the most complex area together with France, Mexico and the combined charrúa The premature removal of Bafana Bafana sealed a great disappointment for the local people, who observed the prompt farewell as well as the whole galo. Once again, those led at the time by the Maestro Tabarez managed to keep one of the tickets for the next instance and were accompanied by the aztecs.

On Germany 2006, the dreaded Death Group they integrated it Argentina, Ivory Coast, Netherlands (currently the Netherlands) and Serbia and Montenegro (At that time the countries of Eastern Europe formed a single nation). With two rivals Old continent and the African power of the moment, the team of Joseph Pekerman solved its first commitments without problems and advanced towards the round of 16 accompanied by the Orange. Quite the opposite of what happened in Korea-Japan 2002when the cast commanded by Marcelo Bielsa frustrated the illusions albicelestesproduct of a loss to England and a tie against Sweden. Clearly, the victory achieved in the debut against Nigeria It was of little use to the team that led the FIFA Rankingbecause the joy went to the British and the Scandinavians.

The 2002 World Cup was one of the biggest disappointments in history for Argentina

For its part, in France 98 the surprise took her Spain. With figures like Raúl, Hierro, Morientes or Luis Enriquethose of Xavier Clement fell before the Green Eaglestied with a Paraguay lead by Jose Luis Chilavertand thrashed one Bulgaria lackluster In that tournament, both Europeans soon returned home.

With 24 participants instead of 32on United States 94the hottest area was starred Italy, Republic of Ireland, Mexico and Norway. Such was the level of parity that all competitors concluded with 4 points, so it had to be resolved through goal difference. Thanks to the format of the championship, which allowed the passage to the best third parties, the Azure He got the ticket to the next stage and would not stop until he reached the final. So the only eliminated was the Nordic representative.

A situation very similar to what happened in 1990when the Argentina fell in his debut against Cameroonclaimed against the Soviet Union and equalized against Romania. With the farewell of Red Armythe cast of Carlos Salvador Bilardo continued his march in third place and, through the heroic task of Sergio Goycochea and the talent of Diego Maradonareached the decisive match.

While, Mexico 86 generated a curiosity: there were two zones with two world champions in each one. At Group E, Uruguay and Germany they had to face Denmark and Scotlandwhere the Danes claimed leadership, escorted by the Germanswhile the charrúas they advanced without even achieving a victory. For the two units obtained, the South Americans had to face the Argentinathat in the Group A was measured in the first phase against Italy, South Korea and Bulgaria.

In the round of 16, the Río de la Plata classic took place. Both managed to overcome the first phase against other world champions. Photo: Shutterstock

On the other hand, what happened in Spain 82which had the AzurePoland, Cameroon and Peru leading the disputed area in Galicia. The selected ones had such an even level that all the confrontations ended evenly, with the exception of the win that the team led by Grzegorz Lato to the Inca cast (5-1). There, the two Europeans continued their journey to the second round.

On Argentina 78once again the Creoles had to face the most complex task, since the organizers were measured in the initial instance before Italy, France and Hungary. With the notable deployment of the Nazionale, those of Cesar Luis Menotti had to settle for second place, to continue the competition in Rosario.

Four years earlier, at Netherlands from Johan Cruyff didn’t seem to mind playing against Uruguay, Sweden and Bulgaria at Death Group of the edition organized Germany. However, he did not manage to win all his commitments, since in the clash against the Scandinavians they could only salvage a draw. Precisely these two squads were the ones that remained alive.

On Mexico 70the most even of the four groups was the one that had Uruguay, Israel, Italy and Sweden. In this context, the South Americans and the Azure They were the ones who reached the quarter finals. In the previous edition that was held in the United Kingdom, the cast charrúa again suffered the misfortune of fate when confronted with England, Mexico and France. There they also got into the top eight, along with the British.

Finally, in Chile 62, who had to work in supremacy to access the next instance was the local team itself. In what was the best presentation in its history, The Red faced Switzerland, Italy and Germany.

It should be noted that the tournaments of 1958, 1954, 1950 and 1930 they did not have one area more complex than another, since the level of difficulty was similar. Also, in Italy 34 and France 38 the competitions had a different format, since they were the only ones to start with direct elimination from the round of 16.

KEEP READING

A university complex with its own stadium: this is the place chosen by the Argentine team to base itself during the World Cup

Flights, packages, tickets and accommodation: how much does it cost to travel to the Qatar 2022 World Cup

How Artificial Intelligence will be implemented in the Qatar World Cup 2022