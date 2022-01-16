The Federal Court of Australia will announce its ruling on the Novak Djokovic case on Sunday night.

The Federal Court of Australia will announce its ruling this Sunday in the case of Novak Djokovic

The hearing held this Sunday before an Australian court to analyze the deportation of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic concluded while waiting for the judges to announce their ruling in the afternoon or evening.

In the virtual hearing of more than four hours held before the Federal Court of Australia, which was broadcast live on YouTube, the tennis player’s appeal against the decision last Friday by the Australian Immigration Minister, Alex Hawke, to cancel the visa of the world number one for the second time was analyzed.

“We would hope to be in a position to identify the parties later,” Chief Justice James Allsop said.

He said that the court can return this Sunday afternoon or Monday morning.

The Serbian tennis player received demonstrations of support

Djokovic traveled to Melbourne on January 5 on a medical exemption that allowed him to play at the Australian Open without being vaccinated.

Australian Government Solicitor recalled during the hearing that Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic has “a recent history” of having ignored the measures imposed by COVID-19, during his argument in the virtual hearing that addresses the plenary session of the Australian Federal Court on the deportation of the player.

“Even when he was infected he went to an interview and photo shoot which included taking off his mask,” said Stephen Lloyd, who is representing Immigration Minister Alex Hawke in these proceedings, referring to Djokovic’s admission that he went to an interview. with the French outlet L’Equipe in Belgrade on December 18 knowing that he had COVID.

Hawke justified his decision by a “threat to health and public order” since his presence could fuel “anti-vaccine sentiment”, for which his lawyer insisted that Djokovic could “encourage people to emulate him” in the violation of anti-COVID measures.

The Immigration Minister’s lawyer insisted that the tennis player’s presence could “encourage people to emulate him” in violation of the measures against covid.

In a few hours the final sentence on the Djokovic case will be known

“His connections to the case, whether he likes it or not, are still present and his presence in Australia poses an overwhelming risk,” said Hawke’s lawyer, before the noon break in this hearing that is expected to issue a decision before the start. of the Australian Open, which takes place between January 17 and 30.

Earlier, Nicholas Wood, a lawyer for the 34-year-old Serbian tennis player, who is not vaccinated, insisted that the minister did not adequately weigh the impact of the decision to deport him on anti-vaccine activists, considering that the reason for canceling his visa is ” illogical” and “irrational”.

Likewise, Wood pointed out that the Immigration Minister does not have enough evidence to show that the presence of Djokovic, who is seeking his tenth title at the Australian Open and thus becoming the most decorated tennis player in history with 21 Grand Slams, can fuel the anti-vaccine sentiment.

Wood stressed that the “only evidence” that could connect Djokovic with the anti-vaccine protests is an article in the British media BBC about the anger among anti-vaccine activists over the Australian government’s move to cancel his visa.

“Not a single line of evidence in the material presented to the minister provided any specific, logical or evidentiary basis for the proposition that the mere presence of Djokovic himself – not the cancellation of his visa and his expulsion – could in any way encourage the anti-vaccination sentiment”, attacked the lawyer.

(With information from EFE)

