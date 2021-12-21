The federal government banned 20 YouTube channels and two internet sites for appearing and publishing anti-national content material

YouTube Channels Ban Information: Taking strict motion within the subject of unveiling and publishing anti-national content material, the central govt has banned 20 YouTube channels. (YouTube Channels Ban) And banned 2 internet sites. Union Data and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur (Anurag Thakur) gave this knowledge on Tuesday. Speaking to the media in Parliament Space Complicated, Anurag Thakur mentioned that makes an attempt had been being made to unfold concern and confusion from around the border thru some internet sites and YouTube channels throughout the nation via spreading faux information and anti-India content material. He mentioned that they had been additionally steadily violating the regulations of the rustic and the federal government has banned them via taking strict motion in opposition to such forces.Additionally Learn – Your Voter Card will likely be related to Aadhaar, ‘Election Reform Invoice’ handed via Rajya Sabha after Lok Sabha

Anurag Thakur mentioned that the federal government has taken this step to prevent the schedule working from Pakistan's aspect in opposition to the rustic. Rahul Gandhi on media (Rahul Gandhi) Describing the remark made via him as shameful, the Union Minister demanded an apology from the Congress chief and mentioned that Sonia Gandhi (Sonia Gandhi) and Priyanka Gandhi (Priyanka Gandhi) Must additionally give explanation in this remark of Rahul.

Screengrabs of “exemplars of anti-India and factually fallacious content material printed via youtube channels associated with the Naya Pakistan Crew (NPG) crew” %.twitter.com/VFNSW8QMKn – ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021

Additionally Learn – ‘Election Reform Invoice’ to hyperlink Voter Card with Aadhaar handed in Lok Sabha, opposition events protest

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s lynching tweet, Anurag Thakur mentioned that the most important lynching used to be finished in 1984, which the Sikh neighborhood and the entire nation have no longer forgotten even these days.

Allow us to inform you that at first of remaining yr, the federal government had banned greater than 100 apps with Chinese language hyperlinks. Which incorporated the vastly standard Tiktok and UC Browser.

