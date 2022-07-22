The fervent reaction of Carlos Tevez after winning his first Rosario classic: “From the first day I said that the shield comes first, not my name”

* The euphoria of Carlitos after the victory

The final whistle that made the Gigante de Arroyito explode provoked a reaction unbecoming of a Carlos Tevez who had been measured in his first games at the head of the Canalla: the DT of the winning team of the classic between Central Rosary y Newell’s (1-0, goal by Alejo Véliz) merged in an endless embrace with his coaching staff, while the fans raved in the stands, and he raised his fist in victory before the people.

The debauchery of the coach continued when he found himself face to face with his coaches; Dislocated, he grabbed Walter Montoya’s face, who had to be replaced in the complement due to a sprained ankle, and congratulated the players one by one in the locker room. However, and in line with his statements prior to the lawsuit, the native of Fuerte Apache lowered the foam at the celebrations at the press conference: “I was confident because we have been working well, but we have to continue. This was a clean and jerk, but we can’t just keep these three points”.

The Apache, who got his second win in five games at the helm of the Academy, provided an optimistic outlook for the future and valued the work done by the coaching staff he heads in just one month: “We’re on the right track, because we understand better how we have to play”.

* The look of the Apache on the classic

OTHER STATEMENTS BY CARLOS TEVEZ

The style you seek to proclaim

“ We are a very pragmatic team, when things did not work out for us, there was a plan B . The boys are coming around and we are putting together a solid base to fight for important things. It is already palpable that there is another face and they have another physique ”.

The key to victory

“The main virtue was knowing how to change on time. We proposed a match and, in the first minutes, we did not see it clearly. The boys trusted at all times and that changed everything.

The role of the fans

“ I became a technician when I took over Central, because it’s a beautiful thing to be here . I think I was not wrong: the people, the passion… with all that, the prize is even greater. I have enormous satisfaction. The city is paralyzed. I’m very clear about what they want here and we have to tell the players where they stand”.

The separate crossing with Sanguinetti

“We are going to play a lot of classics from now on. I would not like a colleague to talk about me, but these are party matters”.

The importance of his figure within the club

“We won well. From the first day I said that the shield is first, not my name . The institution is the most important thing and the goal is to take it to the top”.

