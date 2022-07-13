The FIA ​​announced the departure of Michael Masi, the former Formula 1 Race Director in the controversial definition of the title between Hamilton and Verstappen

Michael Masi was the F1 Race Director between 2019 and 2021 (Getty)

This Tuesday the International Automobile Federation (FIA) announced the departure of Michael Masi of the institution. This is the former Director of the Race of the formula 1, who was at the center of the comments in the definition of the 2021 championship, for his controversial decision in Abu Dhabi. The 43-year-old Australian will return to his country and it is possible that he too will return to Supercars, the most important category in Oceania and one of the strongest in the world of touring cars.

It was on the last lap at the Yas Marina circuit when at the race caution Masi allowed only the lagging cars ahead of Max Verstappen to be able to recover his return and this allowed the Dutchman to stay glued to Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), but did not authorize other drivers who were behind the Red Bull driver, something that angered Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), who was third in the classifier. With the safety car on track, Red Bull called Verstappen to the pits to change tires. With fresh rubber, when he was behind Hamilton he had better grip than the Englishman and after his restart he overtook him, he won the race and his first championship in the Máxima.

The focus of the problem was in the application of the regulation, a procedure provided for in article 48.12 of the Sporting Regulations, which suggests that the race could be resumed, but keeping the laggards among the leaders, and in particular to the five that separated the two rivals for the title. However, on the next lap, Race Direction ordered the riders ahead of Verstappen, and only themwho could overtake the safety car and win back the lap.

The situation generated the anger of Mercedes that, although it had just won its eighth title in a row in the Constructors’ World Championship, exploded because they understood that they stole the crown in the Drivers’ event and prevented Hamilton from reaching his long-awaited eighth title, which he would have left alone as the most successful pilot in history, a merit that he still shares with Michael Schumacherboth with seven championships.

Verstappen and Hamilton fight from the cameras on board in the definition for the title in Abu Dhabi 2021

The subject, far from being clarified, was obscured when An audio went viral in which a Red Bull manager tells Masi to allow him to overtake Verstappen. Mercedes made its defense to the FIA, which before the start of the season announced that the Australian was no longer the F1 Race Director and that his position would be fulfilled Niels Wittich y Eduardo Freitas.

Masi, however, continued to serve the FIA ​​and carry out some of his previous duties off the track. He returned to Australia in April after the F1 race in his country and since then everything indicated that he was going to leave the FIA.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the FIA ​​”confirms that Michael Masi has decided to leave the FIA ​​and move to Australia to be closer to his family and take on new challenges.”

The brief statement from the FIA ​​​​on the departure of Masi

“He oversaw a three-year stint as FIA Formula 1 race director and safety delegate following the sudden passing of Charlie Whiting in 2019, carrying out the many duties entrusted to him in a dedicated and professional manner.” . “The FIA ​​thanks him for his commitment and wishes him all the best for the future,” he concluded.

Masi started in the sports commissariat in his country and developed in the Supercars. Since authorities from local federations collaborate in international events supervised by the FIA, he began working on the F1 Grand Prix in Australia. His work was outstanding and he continued with tasks for the mother entity of motorsports worldwide.

At the time he accompanied the remembered Charlie Whitingwho preceded him in the position of Race Director and was in the position for several years until his death in March 2019. At that time he was replaced by Masi, who had the tough challenge of returning to activity in the midst of the COVID pandemic -19 and the correct application of the protocols in July 2020, when that season began.

But what happened in Abu Dhabi marked him forever and after being removed from his post he began to analyze the possibility of leaving the FIA, a decision that was confirmed on Tuesday.

