The fierce self-criticism of Cholo Simeone for the present of Atlético de Madrid: “The one who is failing is the coach”

El Cholo was self-critical for the present of the Mattress. Photo: REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A 13 points of the leader Barcelona and out of the Champions League, Diego Simeone assumed his responsibility by ensuring that he is the one who is “failing” in Atletico Madrid and appealed to the unity and “strength” of each “leg” of the club to reverse the present of the mattress. “We come from a season to date from bad to regular or from regular to bad. That I don’t think it goes by names, because they are more or less the same as last season and very similar to the boys who came out champions (in 2020-21). Missing Trippier, Suárez... So, the base of the headlines is. They are Giménez, Savic, Hermoso, Carrasco, Lemar, Koke, Llorente, Correa, Joao, we add to Griezmanna Moratadefensively to Reinildo… I think the coach is the one who is failing more than other things”, he admitted.

The “award” given to Mateu Lahoz in Spain after his controversial refereeing in Argentina and the Netherlands for the quarterfinals of the World Cup The 45-year-old judge will direct the most important match of the 15th date of the League, which is led by Barcelona

“Seeing that we have given five footballers to the world finalof which three have played a lot (Antoine Griezmann, Rodrigo de Paul and Nahuel Molina), we have a great squad,” the coach said earlier. And he continued: “Possibly, The one who is not giving what needs to be given is the coach, because there are good footballers. Joao was a sensation at the World Cup, Carrasco y Witsel several parties have been headlines of Belgium… We have important players and I am the one who has to improve so that they can raise their level in the League”.

In addition, the Argentine strategist appealed to the union of all those who are part of the club. As reported on the popular Spanish television program The beach bar, the authorities of the Madrid entity would have asked him to leave his position in the next transfer market. “As long as we are with the four firm legs (the people, the leaders, the players and the coaching staff), we will become strong”, explained the DT. And he argued:We have demonstrated in many years and we hope to continue in the same way”.

The harsh criticism of Cholo Simeone after the departure of an Atlético de Madrid player: “In that system there is no way for any attacker to prosper” The father of Matheus Cunha pointed out against the DT for the passage of his son in the Colchonero after his loan to Wolverhampton of the Premier League was confirmed

In relation to the situation of Joao Félix, who would have insinuated his desire to seek a new destination to exploit his talent in teams with more ambitions, Cholo replied with the vehemence that characterizes him to the journalist who asked him the question in the last conference press. “It is that there is no confirmation of what you comment (That the Portuguese attacker leaves in this January market). I live from day to day and try to solve the situations and circumstances that I have to solve. I have to resolve the match against Elche and I will try to play with the people who I think can win that match, that is the important thing about everything”, stressed the technician.

“What matters to me is the team and he is an important player for the team. If he manages to convey everything we saw, especially in the first matches of the World Cup, It will be very important because it has conditionstalent and the team needs his qualities”, continued Simeonewho maintains a “good working relationship” with the Lusitanian figure.

In Spain they assure that Atlético de Madrid proposed to Simeone to break the contract: what would have been Cholo’s response The Cholo team has been carrying out an irregular campaign and questions arose about the coach, who has a link until mid-2024

“From my place, since I’ve been here at the club, beyond some differences that there can always be in people, because we can’t agree on everything, I have always sought the best for the club until the day that I am there or that the players who have led them are there. Give the maximum of everyone and squeeze the maximum of everyone, ”he argued. The coach, at the same time, did not speak of Borja Iglesiasfor which the Atletico Madrid in case he leaves Joao Felix. “They know me, You know that I am not talking about the boys who are not here at the club and I manage to make the best of what we have here at home.”, he concluded.

KEEP READING

Messi attended his niece’s 15th party in Rosario: he was received by a crowd and danced “Muchachos” to the rhythm of Los Palmeras

They went to carry out a procedure and Messi opened the doors of his house: “This joy does not end for me anymore”

The pearls of the wedding party of Nicolás Tagliafico and Carolina Calvagni: the message of the world champions and the question that upset the defender