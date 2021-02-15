The fiery message from Wanda Nara to Mauro Icardi for Valentine’s Day that revolutionized social networks

Today Valentine’s Day is celebrated and soccer has many known couples. True celebrities and one of those that stands out is that of Mauro Icardi Y Wanda Nara. His high profile and exposure on his social media are a kind of daily reality show. On Valentine’s Day they could not miss and it was she who took the initiative on Instagram in a message where if you read between the lines, she said many things.

“Valentine is …: Cooking your love every day, waiting for him with the best milanesa sandwiches prepared by me at 3:00 am after a game. Or simply go down to the kitchen at dawn and prepare the best chicken and avocado club sandwiches in the world (just because you’re craving), make your favorite desserts in the afternoon. And to be the best in bed … He buys everything else with his card … I love you Mauro Icardi ”, were Wanda’s words.

He first revealed with what menu the Paris Saint-Germain striker awaits him after his matches, something very Argentine like the Milanese sandwiches. Then he expanded on what are the food “whims” of PSG 9 at dawn. In relation to this, he continued with his delicacies for a snack, something sweet like the chocolate dessert that appears in the post. He continued with something about his privacy and made it clear who it is who pays for things at home, using part of a slogan from a well-known credit card. Finally, he closed with a caramelized greeting.

Wanda, who has 7.4 million followers on that social network, generated some 185,045 “likes” and 3,818 comments with this post. According to what he tells, he has a dedication to cooking and knows very well what Mauro’s tastes and preferences are.

She doesn’t keep anything. In fact yesterday he published a post in underwear where he reflected on his body: “Every woman’s body lives a different revolution. My body experienced five pregnancies, five caesarean sections. And, although I could afford it, no skin extensions, no lipo ”were some of the words he used.

Nor when it comes to reflecting his feelings with his children, with whom he uploads many posts and stories on Instagram. The same with Mauro, and today was no exception. In addition, she is his representative and negotiates the transfers and salaries of her husband, who since September 2019 has been in the team of the Parisian capital. By the way, on Saturday PSG won 2-1 against Nice and finished second in the Ligue 1 table, one point behind Lille.

Wanda Nara’s greeting to Mauro Icardi was prior to that of Antonella Roccuzzo a Lionel Messi. Two very well-known Argentine couples in soccer. Due to his arrival and follow-up on social networks, added to the fact that Valentine’s Day is an international celebration, his messages went viral and were all the rage. And one detail: it is possible that the Barcelona star will reach PSG next season.

