The FIFA president asked the Premier League and the Spanish League to release the players for the Playoffs

Gianni Infantino sent a letter addressed to the leagues of Spain and England (Photo: REUTERS)

Beyond the advances in vaccines and health protocols during the pandemic, sport is still adapting to the new reality. During the course of last Tuesday, the Premier League announced that it will not loan players to the national teams that make up the ‘red list’ of destinations mainly due to the extensive quarantine that professionals must carry out once they return to England. Because of this statement, The Spanish League He also joined in supporting the clubs with a similar initiative.

The FIFA took action on the matter and with the support of the Conmebol warned the promoter of the proposal through a statement. One day after the chaos, neither party seems to give in and once again Gianni Infantino He took to the field with a public letter for all football fans where he explains that he spoke personally with Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, to help him implement a system similar to that used during the European Championship.

Infantino defends Domínguez and Conmebol with the two statements issued by FIFA (Photo: REUTERS)

The native leader of Switzerland seeks that those professionals who fly to countries that make up the red list of Britain can enter the country with a negative PCR as soon as they enter Europe. “That players are not deprived of the opportunity to represent their countries in qualifying matches for the next World Cup, which is one of the highest honors for a footballer “Infantino argued in his brief letter to two of the most important leagues on the planet.

And he added in this regard and specifically targeting those who opposed: “We believe that England and Spain also share the responsibility of preserving and protecting the sporting integrity of competitions around the world.” While waiting for a response from Boris Johnson or the Premier League, FIFA is keeping an eye on whether any other European tournament joins the measure and opposes giving players to Conmebol and other world teams that are in the “Red list” during the next international window.

In South America, the date will run from September 2 to September 10 where there will be three games due to a suspension during the worst moment of the pandemic due to the spread of the coronavirus around the world. “I urge everyone to ensure the release of international players for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.”, concluded Gianni with the confidence that the matches can be played with all the figures of the highest level available to the selectors.

THE COMPLETE LETTER

We have faced global problems together in the past and must continue to do so in the future. The release of players in the next international windows is a matter of great urgency and importance. I am grateful for the support and cooperation of many stakeholders in the game during this challenging period.

I call for a show of solidarity from every member association, every league and every club, to do what is right and fair for the global game. Many of the best players in the world compete in leagues in England and Spain, and we believe that these countries also share the responsibility to preserve and protect the sporting integrity of competitions around the world.

On the subject of quarantine restrictions in England, for players returning from red list countries, I wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and requested the necessary support, in particular so that players are not deprived of the opportunity. of representing their countries in qualifying matches for the next FIFA World Cup, which is one of the highest honors for a professional footballer. I have suggested that a similar approach to that taken by the UK government be implemented for the final stages of EURO 2020 for the upcoming international matches.

Together we have shown solidarity and unity in the fight against COVID-19. Now, I urge everyone to ensure the release of international players for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

