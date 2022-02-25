The FIFA president showed his support for Paola Schietekat, the young Mexican who denounced physical abuse in Qatar

The 27-year-old economist was working in the Arab country as a behavioral economist in the Organizing Committee of the 2022 World Cup when she was physically attacked by a Colombian man (Photo: Twitter/paola7kat)

The president of the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA), Gianni Infantino, showed his support for Paola Schietekatthe young Mexican woman who could receive a sentence of 100 lashes and 7 years in prison after having reported a physical assault that she lived in Qatar in June 2021.

Infantino commented that the governing body of soccer will follow the case of the Mexican to support her due process, a case that FIFA is already aware of.

“We are informed of the situation and we have to attend and help. But we also have to do everything we can to ensure that none of this can happen in Qatar or in other parts of the world where there is football.“, he pointed.

And it is that The 27-year-old economist was working in the Arab country, in Doha, particularly as a behavioral economist in the Organizing Committee of the 2022 World Cupa job she described as a “dream”.

Paola was accused of the crime of “zina”, that is, having an extramarital relationship, which is sentenced in the Arab country with up to ten years in prison (Photo: Twitter/paola7kat)

However, During her stay in Qatar, Paola was physically assaulted by a Colombian man – whom she knew – on the night of June 6 last year. In a document titled “A world that seems to hate women”, Schietekat recounted how he went from victim to accused.

Determined to file a complaint with the Qatari authorities, Paola went to the police station the next day accompanied by the Mexican consul in Qatar, Luis Ancona. However, his aggressor assured that between him and the Mexican economist there was a sentimental relationship involved.

Due to the above, Paola was accused of the crime of “zina”, that is, having an extramarital relationship, which is sentenced in the Arab country with up to ten years in prison and, in some cases, as part of the sanction, one hundred lashes are added. It must be said that, to close the case, her lawyer and the legal representation of her attacker recommended that she marry himbecause that way there would no longer be an “extramarital relationship”

In this regard, the FIFA president pointed out that “When we talk about the issue of sexual assault, these are issues that we have a principle of absolute zero tolerance”, for which he said that responsibility will have to be assumed and face these types of situations, even if they are delicate.

Paola met with Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard to assure him that the Mexican government will legally defend her (Photo: Twitter Capture/@m_ebrard)

“We follow this matter in particular with a lot of attention, with a lot of solidarity and more in general because of these situations we have to do everything we can in football and in sport in general to ensure the safety of all those who practice and work in this sport. . We work in an independent foundation to deal with abuse, especially of minors, because they are issues that must be faced head-on, even if they are delicate.”

Currently, Paola continues her process in her native country (Mexico), which she arrived on June 26, 2021. However, while a Qatari court ordered that her attacker be acquitted of the assault charge, the also internationalist was not dropped the charges against her for having an alleged relationship outside of marriage.

Now, Paola Schietekat will wait for Sunday, March 6, the day she will have her hearing, to find out the agreed sentence against her.

Finally, Paola had a meeting with the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, on February 18in which the Mexican foreign minister assured that the Legal Advisor of the SRE will take charge of the defense of the Mexican economist.

With information from EFE.

KEEP READING:

She traveled to collaborate with the Qatar World Cup, but was abused and accused of infidelity: she could be sentenced to 100 lashes and 7 years in prison

Mexico will defend Paola Schietekat; she denounced sexual abuse in Qatar and ended up sentenced to lashes and jail

Paola Schietekat held a meeting with Marcelo Ebrard: “The end of this long nightmare”