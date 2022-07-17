The fight between Gonzalo Montiel and the Korean Son in the Seville-Tottenham friendly: the Argentine ended with a bloody mouth after an elbow

* The hard cross between Montiel and the Korean Son

Gonzalo Montiel and Son Heung-Min starred in a tough crossover at the end of the first half in the friendly that played the Sevilla of Spain and the Tottenham english in the Suwon World Cup Stadium from South Korea.

The 43 minutes of the initial stage were running when the Korean striker received the ball. A few seconds later, the Argentine defender tried to steal the ball, but the figure of the team led by Antonio Conte he covered himself with his left arm and gave a strong blow to the side in the face area.

Once the camera repeated the action, the broadcast stayed with Montiel, who suffered a cut in the area near the mouth and began to bleed. So much so that he had to be assisted by the Spanish team’s medical staff and had to leave the field of play for a few moments to recover.

But the situation did not end there. Once the referee decreed the end of the first 45 minutes, the former River Plate defender rebuked Son for the harsh action. The Korean was not far behind and pushed the Argentinewhich caused players from both teams, substitutes and part of the technical staff to enter the field of play to separate them.

Montiel ended up with his mouth full of blood after Son’s blow

Beyond the fight between Montiel and Son, the duel between both teams ended 1-1. At the start of the second half, the Spurs star Harry Kane put the English in advantage, while the Croatian Ivan Rakitic stamped the final tie in one of the matches of the tour of Asia that both teams are carrying out.

In the case of Tottenham, we must remember that it comes from adding one of the figures of the Brazilian team, a candidate to reach the final instances in the next World Cup in Qatar. the attacker richarlison, coming from Everton, he joined the squad led by the Italian Conte and had to meet again with Holiday Romerowith whom he had had more than one confrontation on the court, both in duels for the Premier League and in crosses per game between the teams.

For its part, the Andalusian team did not have great movements for the next season of the Spanish league. The group that directs Julen Lopetegui finished in fourth place in the last competition and will participate in the group stage of the Champions League. One of the rumors at the end of last season was that Montiel could emigrate to Brazilian football -the Brazilian press indicated that the winger was closely followed by Palmeiras-, but since the Sevilla board wanted at least 10 million euros for his pass, the last two-time champions of the Copa Libertadores desisted from hiring him.

Son, protagonist of the match against Sevilla that his team played in South Korea, his native country (REUTERS / Kim Hong-Ji)

