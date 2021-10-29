The fight in the dressing room that would have kept Chicharito away from the calls with the Tricolor

Jesús Tecatito Corona would have been the winner in the fight in the locker room. (Photo: Instagram / @ jesustecatitoc)

Former commentator on TUDN, Beto Valdes, stated that the players Jesus Crown and Javier Hernandez would have reached the hits in the dressing rooms after a meeting of the Mexican team. The Chicharito would have taken the worst part of this encounter, not only because of the marks of the battle, but because it seems that this would be one of the reasons for not be summoned in the process to world from Qatar 2022.

According to an interview on the show Two Times On Air, Humberto Valdes talked about this curious situation, in which he mentioned that the player of the Porto from Portugal He would have been the winner of that fight between the two Mexican footballers.

“(Chicharito Hernández) was arriving late because he was leaving with the family, sometimes he did not sleep at the hotel. Do you remember once something came out damn it? A shot was fired with a partner. From a good source, from a good source I know that a shot was fired with Tecatito and that is how Chicharito appeared in a match, ”Valdés revealed.

Information in Development *