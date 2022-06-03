The fight that Canelo snatched from Jaime Munguía

Jaime Munguía was thinking of fighting Golovkin (Photos: Ig/@canelo Ig/@jaimemunguiaoficial)

One of the rookie prospects he considered Gennady Golovkin prior to Saul Canelo Álvarez it was Jaime Munguiathe Mexican boxer had the opportunity to fight against GGG but the plan did not materialize and he had to let the unified 168-pound champion face him.

at the end of december 2020 there was talk of the possibility for the native of Tijuana to be measured before Golovkinwell Golden Boy Promotions was planning the meeting, but it was until May 24, 2022 when the scenario did not materialize since Canelo Álvarez confirmed his trilogy with Kazakh boxer.

Recently in an interview with Erik Terrible Morales, Munguía recounted how Saúl and other factors interfered so that Triple G agreed to confront him in an official contest in Las Vegas, Nevada. for the podcast One More Round He reported that he was willing to measure himself against the Kazakh boxer.

In 2021, Golovkin’s corner offered Munguía the opportunity to measure himself against the WBA champion in the middleweights because according to his explanation he assured that he was the only Mexican who was available at that time.

Despite his age and the short track record he had compared to Golovkin’s, the IBO (International Boxing Organization) champion’s team he was willing to prove himself to Munguíabut when they were ready to negotiate, the Kazakh refused.

“Things happen for a reason, the truth is that we were determined to take the fight, they called us because he was the only Mexican because more or less of the weight, we were there available and I said yes,” he explained.

And is that once the world champion submitted his project to the Nevada Boxing Commissionthe organization did not give the go-ahead for the Golovkin vs. Munguía fight, so the fight was also rejected from the administrative side.

Despite the fact that the option of combat had already been rejected, among the fans the issue continued to rise because they considered that Munguía could be one more Mexican who is measured against GGG. But Jaime explained that another impediment was the personal interests of the middleweight world champion.

“The Nevada commission did not let us fight and to date it has been very famous that Munguía against GGG but for one or the other it has not been done and it does not depend on us”

At the media level, the suede trilogy Canelo Álvarez It was a more attractive fight than against him, so he accepted that the man from Guadalajara interfered so that the Kazakh preferred the pocket and waited for Saúl’s conditions before looking for someone else.

It should be remembered that Saúl is a boxer who plans his fights and imposes different conditions in the negotiation, so for Munguía that was the reason why Álvarez took the fight against him. Triple G.

“I think triple GGG He is waiting a lot for Canelo’s decisions because he obviously wants his payday “

Saul Alvarez confirmed the third confrontation against the Kazakh Gennady Golovkin last May 24. It was through his official accounts that the Mexican made the announcement of the function that will take place on September 17 with a venue to be confirmed. According to what was said by the native of Jalisco, the fight will be the end of the trilogy between both boxers.

“I am very happy to bring you the best fights and this will not be the exception. It’s time to finish what we started and defend our #CaneloGGG3 titles this September, 17th. Venue to be confirmed,” he wrote. Canelo on Instagram and accompanied it with a promotional image.

