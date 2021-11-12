The fight the whole NBA talks about that ended with four players sent off

The fight between Rudy Gobert and Myles Turner in the NBA

A few days after the aggression of Nikola Jokic against Markieff Morris, which ended with the expulsion of the Serbian and the insults of Jimmy Butler against the last Most valuable Player of the league, another fight occurred on a new NBA day. On that occasion, the two main protagonists of the episode were Rudy Gobert, from the Utah Jazz, and Myles Turnerof the Indiana Pacers.

With just over four minutes remaining in the game, the Pacers led by 10 points (102-92) and the Jazz had the ball on offense. After a pass under the hoop, Gobert tried to make a layup, but he ran into Turner, who appeared from behind him and covered the shot.. Then, the cameras of the official broadcast show how the French pivot stumbles and falls to the ground, at the same time he grabs N ° 33 by the pants.

The action continued for several seconds. What’s more, some players pointed to the referees to see the other ring because something was happening, until the shot went with the tough physical crossover between Gobert and Turner. The replay of the TV showed how the Indiana giant claimed one of the judges for the grab of the Utah player and, after that, went to push it. The one chosen three times as Defensive Player of the Year ran up to Myles and they both hugged violently, but at no time did they attempt to launch a fist blow or other type of aggression.

Gobert and Myles crossed paths in the middle of the game (Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports)

The fight generated the quick reaction of substitutes and technical assistants from both teams who stepped up to separate the players. The same happened with several security agents of the Living Smart Home Arena, the house of Jazz. Once tempers calmed down, The refereeing trio decided to expel Gobert and Myles, but two other Utah players were also added.. They were Donovan Mitchell and Joe English, who were sanctioned for having reprimanded the Indiana players.

Once the game ended, which was a victory for the Pacers by 111-100, Gobert himself made a particular analysis of what happened. “I missed him, I fell and threw him to the ground. It was missing. Then I got up and he pushed me from behind. “said the 2.16 meter man.

“Actually, it’s funny, because my boxing coach was at the game. The only game he’s come to this year … If I don’t feel threatened, I’m not going to throw a punch. And I didn’t feel threatened. If someone wants to fight, I am easy to reach “added the two-time NBA All Star Game pick.

Donovan Mitchell was one of those expelled from the game (Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports)

For his part, the other star of Utah, Mitchell, also referred to the incident and took aim against the judges. “The referees have allowed this situation to happen. You could see it coming from the first room “said number 23 of the premises.

In what has to do with the analysis of the game, Indiana had the point guard Malcolm Brogdon as the great figure of the game with 30 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists. In Utah, Mitchell finished with 26 points and Gobert added 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

