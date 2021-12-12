The fighter Jack Evans denounced that CDMX policemen “planted drugs” on him

(Foto: Twitter/@AlexWrestling27)

Jack Evans, an American wrestler based in Mexico, captured the spotlight of fans of the sport of pankration when reported having been a victim of extortion by a couple of police elements from Mexico City. Through his verified Twitter account, the company member All Elite Wrestling (AEW), assured that It is not the first time that you have found yourself in a similar situation and claimed to have filed a complaint for what happened.

It was the early morning of December 8 when he spread through his verified profile, @JacEvans711, his experience in the Valle neighborhood. “This is going to sound like a fake message, but it is not. Now I’m being extorted by two police officers from the Del Valle department, in Mexico City. In the last four days I have had to pay 7000 pesos and I’m not going to pay more ”, the tweet reads.

Moments later, he used his social network to warn about a possible arrest and clarified that the charges that could be imputed to him would be false. “So if I get arrested on drug charges in the next moment, I want to publish now that it was planted by the Del Valle Police Department “he continued.

(Photo: Twitter/@dosdossolodos)

Despite the alert generated by his publications, a few minutes later he reported having controlled the situation. After being detained, he assured that he attended to file the complaint with the corresponding authorities, although he did not give more information about it. “I filed an official complaint and gathered all my witnesses (there are a lot of them) and I keep quiet. Nothing more to share “he stated in the post.

Situations like the one that the fighter claimed to have experienced are frequent in some regions of the Republic and are determining factors for the index of trust in the authorities in charge of public security. According to the National Survey of Urban Public Safety (ENSU), corresponding to the third quarter of 2021, four out of 10 citizens of the Cuauhtémoc mayoralty declared they feel trust in the CDMX Police.

Even at the national level, both the State Police and the Municipal Preventive Police were characterized by being the two institutions in charge of public security with the worst trust indices. In the first case, between 53% and 55% of the people surveyed gave a favorable opinion. Meanwhile, for the second institution the percentage is between 46.9% and 49 percent.

(Foto: Twitter/@JackEvans711)

Jack Fergal Miller, better known as Jack Evans, is an American professional wrestler with extensive experience and in the sport of pankration. With a characteristic style for her agility and implementation of acrobatics, she became known at the national level for having been part of the group known as la Foreign Legion, commanded by Konnan. Thanks to this, he gained the appreciation of the Mexican fans of wrestling.

Consolidated a successful duo with Extreme Tiger and together they made their way among the star fighters of the company AAA. After beating Silver King and Last Gladiator, they took the title of World Couples Championship of said institution, an award that was added to the World Cruise Championship with which I already had. He continued in that organization, until he decided to leave it in 2016.

On July 13, 2018, Evans made his return to the AAA where it has remained ever since. In addition to this, he also joined the company All Elite Wrestling, in which it alternates its participation since 2019.

KEEP READING:

Efraín Juárez won the MLS championship with New York City FC

Why Christian Horner is confident that Checo Pérez will make Max Verstappen F1 champion

What is known about the arrival of Diego Valdés to CDMX to sign with America