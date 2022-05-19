The fighter Juventud Rebelde was shot to death after a failed kidnapping (Photo: Facebook/Lucha Libre Generación XXI)

The mexican wrestling is in mourning, because one of its members died last Tuesday, May 17, in the city of Irapuato, Guanajuato, where Jerry Garciaalso know as Rebel Youthstarred in an attack against him where he lost his life.

According to witnesses who witnessed the act that occurred on the Guadalupe Victoria Avenuecriminals who fired a firearm at least five times against their body they tried to kidnap him previously without success.

The murder occurred around 12:30 p.m. very close to the local base for the Heroic Fire Departmentso they immediately went to protect the area, after identifying him at a distance from the well-known Guanajuato fighter.

They captured the image of the body of Juventud Rebelde lying on the ground (Photo: Sol de Irapuato)

At the moment no suspect of having perpetrated the crime has been arrested; however, according to preliminary information, it was a man who approached Jerry Garcia when he was leaving his gym, so he approached his car to carry out the alleged kidnapping.

Another of the individuals approached the area and that was when, when he refused to be deprived of his liberty, he received the bullet wounds from the criminals.

Those who perceived the fact immediately called the authorities of the municipality of Guadalupe and paramedics. They quickly cordoned off the area to prevent contamination of the scene.as they collected the shell casings that were used against the independent fighter.

The Guanajuato state prosecutor’s office has already opened an investigation folder to try to clarify the facts and find those responsible for the murder, so a new report on what happened in the city of Irapuato is expected in the coming weeks.

Just last April 26, through the social networks of the World Wrestling Council (CMLL), the death of the Mexican wrestler was announced Bull Bill Jra prominent national pancracio, native of the state of Puebla.

Bull Bill Jr He was responsible for continuing with a hierarchy of fighters from Puebla of the highest quality that has occurred in the state and throughout Mexico, so great feats were always expected from him when he passed through the arenas.

CMLL released the news on their social networks

Toro Bill’s history was marked by being a member of the imposing duo of the “Death Battalion”where King Apocalypse also fought, two of the most feared Rudos of the Puebla Arena over the years.

Through the CMLL’s social networks, he had more than 900 “like” reactions and multiple comments that reflect him as one of the most beloved athletes of the Mexican pancracy by the fans both local and throughout the Republic.

“Have a good trip brother!! Thank you for giving emotion and making the fight something unique !! rest in peace”, was one of the most prominent comments in the publication where condolences to the family are added.

