The figure of Milan who was arrested at gunpoint by mistake recounted the ordeal he experienced: “In the video you see the calmest part”

The video of the arrest at gunpoint of the Milan footballer, Tiemoué Bakayokoby mistake on the part of the Italian police, toured the world this Monday through social networks.

According to local authorities, the player was mistaken for a Senegalese citizen that he was involved in a shooting a few hours earlier, that he was wearing the same color of clothing as him, and that he fled in an off-road vehicle similar to the one he was driving.

The sequence was recorded by a person who captured the moment with his mobile phone from his car. After sharing the recording that took place between Gae Aulenti and corso Como, in Milan, much was said about the violent method used by the officers.

Even the 27-year-old footballer himself spoke on his Instagram account and assured that, “In the video posted on social media, you don’t see everything.”

A footballer was searched by mistake in Milan

“The Milan authorities recently reported that it was a mistake by the police and that they realized it at the time. The error is human, I have no problem with that. But I have a problem with the form and methodology used”Bakayoko explained through a video on his social networks.

“I think it went further than it should. Why didn’t they do a proper check? Asking for the vehicle papers, simply communicating what they needed…”, he wondered.

“In the video posted on social media, you don’t see everything. It is the quietest part of everything that happened “revealed the Chelsea player, on loan to Milan, and added: “I found the gun a meter away from me, on the passenger side of the window. It is clear that they put our lives in danger, whatever their reasons for doing so.”

“It was a mistake, knowing that there was no certainty about the suspects detained. There could have been much more serious consequences if I hadn’t stayed calm., if I hadn’t. I had the possibility, for doing the work I do, to be recognized on time”, he concluded.

After the virazilation of the images, the sequence was branded as racist: “The images of the arrest of Bakayoko suggest an ethnic profile. A discriminatory practice that in a non-famous person could have had serious consequences”, wrote the NGO Amnesty International.

On the contrary, a representative of the Lombard police congratulated the police action that took place in the streets of Milan: “We appreciate the thoroughness of the operation, in which very young but well-prepared agents participated. They acted in accordance with the regulations, they had their weapons in their hands and they held the two men detained at gunpoint.”

