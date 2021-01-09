The figure of the Argentine team that Leeds de Bielsa and the powerful Liverpool of the Premier League pursue

Rodrigo de Paul with Messi. The former Racing midfielder became a key piece of the Argentine team (Reuters)

The season in Europe is in process and, after the late start due to the delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, now the teams will seek to establish themselves and define their squads for the remainder of the campaign. While the world of football is in suspense until it knows what will be the fate of Lionel Messi O Sergio Ramos, to name two great figures, the rest of the footballers can also change teams.

One of the soccer players wanted by two teams from the Premier League would be one of the key players in the cycle of Lionel Scaloni at the head of the Argentine team. Rodrigo de Paul, who is currently working in the Udinese from Serie A of Italian football, He would be in the sights of Leeds led by Marcelo Bielsa and also in that of Liverpool, reigning champion of the English competition.

According to the English newspaper The Sun, the team that has the Argentine as a coach has already been following the attacking midfielder since last season and was one of the possible signings that Leeds analyzed to reinforce their return to the top flight in England. The British media indicated that Bielsa doubts whether to promote the hiring of the former Racing midfielder for this pass market or directly look for the Argentine for next season, the 2021-2022.

Faced with this scenario, and facing what remains of the current competition, either in the Premier League and also to face the series for the knockout stages of the Champions League against RB Leipzig, the team led by the German Jürgen Klopp would have turned to the 26-year-old midfielder to boost his already rich roster.

De Paul became a Udinese figure in Italian Calcio (Reuters)

In addition to the two English teams, the press of that country indicated that the other club that would also be interested in having Paul’s services would be Inter Milan, since the Argentine is a footballer of the taste of the DT of the first team, Antonio Conte.

The pass of the man who wears jersey number 16 every time he goes out on the pitch with Argentina would be valued at about 40 million euros. After its premiere in Racing, and after spending two seasons with Valencia, Spain, de Paul returned to the Academia until in 2016 Udinese paid almost 4 million euros to the Spanish team.

In his five seasons with the Italian team, Rodrigo played 160 games and has the same record in number of goals scored and assists: there were 28 conquests and 28 goals.

Already established as one of the bastions of the Argentine national team that seeks to qualify for the next FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022, the future of Rodrigo de Paul in the Old continent It could be in England football.

