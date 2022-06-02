The figure of the Ukrainian national team broke down in tears in the middle of a press conference: “We all want to stop the war”

The Ukrainian player cried for Russia’s attacks on his country



Oleksandr Zinchenko broke this Tuesday in a press conference prior to the match between the selections of Ukraine y Scotland for the playoff Qatar World Cup 2022. The player of Manchester City could not hide his pain for the massacre that his country has suffered due to the invasion of Russia and broke down in tears before the microphones, leaving a moving image that traveled the world.

“All Ukrainians want one thing: to stop the war. I spoke with children who do not understand what is happening, but they have a dream: they want the war to end. We also have another dream: to reach the World Cup”, declared the 25-year-old winger through tears. In addition, he added that the Premier League title that he won with his team left him with a bittersweet taste: “ For all the Ukrainians who are starving and surviving in my country due to the Russian attack. I am very proud to be Ukrainian, and one day I would love to be able to bring this title to Ukraine for all Ukrainians because they deserve it.”

In addition, he explained that the first few months were the most difficult to continue his career: “Honestly, at times, especially at the beginning, I didn’t even think too much about football. whyAnd it is impossible to live in the same time that this is happening in my country. But with all the support we’ve had, we made it.”

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s anguish over the situation in Ukraine (Reuters)

Ukraine is due to meet Scotland in Glasgow on Wednesday and the winner will meet Wales in the next round. Whoever gets the win will keep the ticket to the Qatar World Cup, where he will share a group with England, Iran and the United States.

In statements published by the BBC, Zinchenko had anticipated the importance of these meetings: “This match is one of the most important of my life. The boys seem to be ready and there is no need to talk about motivation. The physical condition, obviously without the games, it is not easy to prepare for the boys who have not played for a long time. In this case, there are no excuses and we have to do our job to the best of our ability.”

For their part, Scotland are trying to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1998, while Ukraine have only appeared in the tournament once since they began playing as an independent nation in 2006. The winner of the match in Glasgow will face Wales.

