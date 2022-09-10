‘The film party’ returns: so you can get your ticket for 3.50 euros

The growing rise in the price of cinema, as in many other sectors, has led many people to be aware of promotions and specific offers to continue enjoying one of the best plans, either alone or accompanied. ‘The film festival’ has been accompanying us for some time now, allowing for a few days we can go to the movies at a much lower price.

In this article we show you how to get your accreditation to go to the cinema for only 3.50 eurosprice for which we can go to theaters throughout Spain on October 3, 4, 5 and 6.

As you have seen, the price for which we can go to the cinema together with this accreditation has increased. Inflation is wreaking havoc, even increasing the cost of these types of events. Nevertheless, still a great price to go to the moviessince in some places this means going to the cinema paying three times less.

How to go to the cinema for 3.50 euros

To get your ‘La fiesta del cine’ accreditation, all you have to do is go to the event’s website and click on ‘¡Acredítate ya!’. In this way, we will begin this simple process in which we will have to fill in our data and download the accreditation to present it at the cinema.





On the web we will have to select if we want an individual or group accreditation. As its name indicates, the individual will serve for a single person, having to present, in addition to the accreditation, the DNI at the box office to get your ticket for 3.50 euros. If you choose a group accreditation, we can register up to 10 people, meaning that only one person has to present said accreditation.





Once we have chosen the type of accreditation, we will have to indicate if it is the first time that we enter the web, or if we have already done it other times, having to use our access credentials to obtain the accreditation. If you have never done it, click on ‘I’m new’.





After that, you will have to fill in the form with all our data, that is, name, surname, e-mail, province and date of birth. Also, they will ask us some questions about the cinemasuch as your favorite genre, what do you like most about going to the movies, etc.





When you have finished filling in the form, simply accept the terms, complete the captcha and click on ‘Accredit me’. After this, we will obtain the accreditation, which we can download in PDF format and share on different social networks. Only our name and surname will appear on it, so it will be necessary to present our ID at the box office to access the cinema at this price.

In case you want to buy a cinema ticket online, the accreditation will also be worth it, although we will have to present it once we enter the cinema together with our ID. Advance ticket sales online will begin on September 28although it will not be until October 3 when we can benefit from this promotion at the box office.

Although there is still no information on the web about the venues participating in this promotion, generally most venues in Spain allow the purchase of tickets at the price proposed by the event.