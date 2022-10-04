The film that was banned in the United States and is already on Netflix

The film has a 50% approval score on Rotten Tomatoes. (Universal Pictures)

Throughout the history of cinema there have been films that have had to be modified or their release postponed because some situation in the history of the film is uncomfortable and sensitive, such was the case of Spider Man in 2001, which had to modify its poster and part of its trailer since the Twin Towers were shown, buildings that had been collapsed after the terrorist attacks of that year.

In 2019 the feature film The Hunt (The hunting) was about to hit theaters in USAbut its premiere had to be delayed and even prohibited because the story of the film was similar to events that had recently occurred in that country and it was believed that releasing the feature film would be insensitive.

The film stars Betty Gilpin (“Glow”). (Universal Pictures)

The film could not reach the theaters since it was said “it threatened the image of the country”, this because the premiere would take place a few days after the mass shootings in El Paso (Texas), on March 3. August 2019, which left 23 people dead, as well as an attack in Dayton (Ohio) a day later, in which 10 civilians died, including the mastermind, while 27 were injured.

The decision to suspend this feature film starring Betty Gilpin, Emma Roberts and Justin Hartley was made during the presidency of Donald Trumpwho at the time used his twitter account to criticize the project, although he never mentioned the name of the film when doing so.

Emma Roberts also participates in this production. (Universal Pictures)

“In Hollywood, liberal is racist at the highest level. And with great anger and hatred they like to call themselves elite, but they are not. In fact, it is often the people they oppose who are actually the elite. The film is made to increase and generate chaos. They create their own violence and then try to blame others. They are the real racists and they are very harmful to our country,” he wrote. Trump at that time.

According to Time, At that time, one of the origins of the controversy was the use of the word “deplorable” to refer to the victims of the hunt. This word at the time was used by Hillary Clinton, in her 2016 campaign to refer to Trump voters and supporters: “You could put half of Trump’s supporters in what I call the basket of deplorables.”

Since the release of its trailer, the film has been shrouded in controversy. (Universal Pictures)

The hunting, directed by Craig Zobel is a bloody, action-packed, suspenseful satire portraying a group of wealthy Liberal businessmen, who get together to hunt down 12 Conservatives, for fun. These randomly selected victims wake up one day in a forest and discover that they are the prey in this terrifying game.

Zobel and Damon Lindelof have said that the film is intended as a satire on the deep political divide between the American left and right and that the film was not made by the film to stir up controversy.

This movie is riddled with violent and bloody scenes. (Universal Pictures)

Netflix platform to which this film arrived in days gone by defined it as a “dark horror satire”. Since its arrival on the streaming system, the feature film has quickly positioned itself among the most watched in countries such as the United Kingdom, Spain, Argentina, among others.

The hunting is available on the streaming system Netflix.

