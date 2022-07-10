The film theft suffered by Federico Valverde and Mina Bonino during their vacation in Ibiza: they accused the chef of having poisoned them

Valverde and his partner Mina Bonino suffered a robbery on their first day of vacation in Ibiza

Waiting for the return to training with Real Madrid, Federico Valverde and his family suffered a robbery on their first day of vacation in Ibiza. This was reported by the couple of the Uruguayan midfielder, the Argentine journalist Mina Boninowho made an extensive download on his social networks and recounted what happened the first night.

The event, which occurred about two weeks ago, took place in the house that the footballer rented to enjoy a few days off after the season in the White House. It was Bonino who targeted the cookwho for her was the one who took her belongings and could also have supplied them with some drug in the food.

“The real estate people told us that the food could be poisoned by the chef, so they took us to the hospital to do substance tests”Mina told in one of her Instagram stories.

“When we got to the house, the cook was already there. He tells me at that moment that there was only one key and that he was going to take it to the next day to make breakfast again and not bother us. The next day I couldn’t even get up. I sent a message to Leslie to take my son because everything turned me upside down. I felt very bad, but I thought it was because I’m a jerk and I’m in very bad physical condition, “said Valverde’s partner.

Bonino showed how he found part of his belongings in the house

Once he was able to condition himself, he went down the stairs of the house and found his belongings scrambled. “An hour later I go downstairs and see my three suitcases in the living room. There were flip flops of mine lying around and Leslie was tidying everything up. She told me: ‘have you been looking for something?’ Since she was still drugged I must have laughed, I didn’t understand a damn thing and I continued with mine ”Mina continued with her explanation of the case.

Beyond the strange situation, the journalist realized that there was a problem when she went to look for money in her wallet and could not find it. “When we were all about to go to the beach I said: ‘I’m going to get some money.’ Already with the mesh, my glasses, ready and prepared to sunbathe, I open the wallet and empty it. The cook appeared there telling me that when he arrived he saw everything in a mess”he remembered.

According to Bonino herself, the cook chose not to continue working in the place and claimed an annoyance with the staff that recruited him. “I don’t want to continue with the service. I am not comfortable with people who work in real estate because this always happens with them, “said Valverde’s partner who mentioned the cook before leaving home.

The tests at the clinic that Bonino did to detect if they had substances in their bodies

Faced with this scenario, and once they communicated with those who had rented the house, they found that they had been robbed and ended up in the hospital. “The real estate agents came. They put a beautiful acting where they told us that the food could be poisoned because they believed that it had been the chef, so they took us to the hospital to do substance tests, “said Bonino.

In addition to being robbed, both Valverde and his partner and mother of his son had to take different tests to check if they had not been given to ingest any dangerous substance. “The analyzes showed if he had cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, amphetamines or antidepressants in his blood. All very subtle so that they rob our house and I don’t find out, king. We spent our first day in the hospital. Vomited by my friend and stolen by an acquaintance who saw me sleep naked and that is what disturbs me the most, “concluded the Argentine journalist in her explanation, at the same time that she confirmed that all the analyzes gave a negative result.

Despite the tests, in another response to one of her followers, Mina said that she thinks they may have used another method to affect her senses. “I think it’s a spray that makes you goofy and that doesn’t last long. It does not appear in any analysis”, he concluded.

After this incident, Valverde and his family were forced to move to another house to spend the rest of their vacation. Beyond making that decision, Bonino showed his anguish at the thought that they could have tried to do something to his son. “I also started to think what would happen if Benicio got up, if I kidnapped him, if I found out, but I preferred to think that someone inside sold us”, said. After what happened, the journalist said that they reinforced her security during the rest of her rest days on the Spanish beaches.

