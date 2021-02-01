The filming of Aquaman 2 already has a date

The premiere of Aquaman 2 It is scheduled for next December 16, 2020. But … will it end up being fulfilled? It is a question that many fans could well have asked, in a turbulent time where the pandemic continues to affect the film industry.

And although we cannot answer that question in a blunt way, today we have learned when the shooting of the DC movie will take place. And, for the moment, it is very likely that it will allow meeting the deadlines. Thus, the production of Aquaman 2 would begin next summer (in the absence of a more specific date) in the city of London.

As Comicbook reports, the news has come from movie star Dolph Lundgren. More specifically, Lundgren confirmed it during a virtual Wizard World panel this Sunday. This is what he has commented on the matter:

“I may be making Aquaman 2 this summer, shooting in London. And that will be released in theaters next year, they hope.”.

The actor, who played King Nereus in the first Aquaman movie, will once again be part of the cast for this sequel. With him will also be Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), Princess Xebelliana Mera (Amber Heard), Master of the Ocean (Patrick Wilson) and Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II).

On the other hand, and taking advantage of the occasion, the actor also spoke about his role in the first film and how it was filmed: