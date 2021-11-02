The filming of Assault the Block 2 already has a date

Director of Assault the Block, Joe Cornish, has stated that he hopes the sequel pass into manufacturing subsequent 12 months 2022.

Talking to comic Richard Herring on episode 351 of his Leicester Sq. Theater Podcast, Cornish stated: “We will be able to make it, I am hoping, subsequent 12 months.”.

The problem got here up after an target market member requested what was once occurring with Assault the Block. Then again, Cornish didn’t supply additional main points.

Previous this 12 months, it was once introduced that director Cornish and actor Boyega could be reuniting for Assault the Block 2. Cornish will rewrite the script and direct the movie, whilst Boyega will even produce this time. at the side of the reprise of his position in taking part in Moses.

For those who nonetheless do not know what that is about, it’s fascinating to notice that Assault the Block is a brilliantly humorous B-movie, which without difficulty combines sci-fi, horror and working-class British tales. The unique movie was once extremely praised by means of critics when it was once launched in 2011. This one, starring a tender John Boyega within the identify position, even supposing It additionally grew to become out to be a very good show of the abilities of Jodie Whitaker and Nick Frost..

