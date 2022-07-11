The Final Fantasy VII Remake universe was intended to be told in only two parts, and not in a trilogy

In a recent interview Tetsuya Nomura and Yoshinori Kitase assured that they did not know how many parts there were going to be.

the creative director Tetsuya Nomura and the producer Yoshinori Kitase from Square Enix have assured in a recent interview with Famitsu that the development team had thought to explore the universe of Final Fantasy VII Remake through of deliveries and not in a trilogy.

Last month Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was presented through a first trailer, which would be the last installment of this universe if that idea had gone ahead in Square Enix. In fact, at first it was not announced how many parts were going to be because they themselves were not clear.

“The reason we didn’t announce how many parts there would be until now was because we were considering if it would be a trilogy or a two part series. Kitase suggested that they would like to explore the possibility of a two-part series,” Nomura says.

Producer Kitase explains how complex it was to foresee the development from Final Fantasy VII Remake: “It’s one of many ideas that came up. Early in the development of Final Fantasy VII Remake, it was hard to see how many hours of work and what kind of development cycle would be necessary.” However, Nomura concludes the interview by stating that it will only be three games that will conclude the events of this universe.

The truth is that the new installment of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has enough potential and reasons to surpass its first installment. It will surely be a bigger and more ambitious world, with a graphic section at the height of the current generation and with the mystery behind the word ‘Rebirth’.

