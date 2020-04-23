The final line-up for BBC’S The Big Night In has been announced

The BBC has announced the complete action-packed lineup for tonight’s The Big Night In – and it features a veritable who’s who of British telly.

The schedule contains segments from a number of the greatest exhibits within the nation – together with a message to NHS employees from *ten* previous and current stars of Physician Who and a choreography routine with Strictly Come Dancing Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Among the nations best-loved comedians are additionally participating, with segments from Miranda Hart and the forged of Miranda, Steve Coogan & Rob Brydon in a sketch impressed by their hit present The Journey, and segments from the celebrities of comedy hits from the previous together with Little Britain and Vicar of Dibley.

Laughs will even be offered by a spread of comedians performing stand-up from their houses, together with Jason Manford, Rosie Jones, Tez Ilyas, Dane Baptiste, Russell Kane, The Misplaced Voice Man, Nish Kumar.

As for music, there might be performances from stars corresponding to Celeste and Sam Smith, whereas Dave Grohl will lead some well-known buddies in a brand new BBC Radio 1 Stay Lounge model of Occasions Like These and Matt Lucas will carry out his in style Baked Potato music – which first featured on Taking pictures Stars within the ’90s.

A number of well-known singers led by Gary Barlow and together with Liam Payne, Olly Murs, Leona Lewis, Nicole Scherzinger, Freya Ridings, Katherine Jenkins, Alfie Boe, Gregory Porter will even be collaborating on a efficiency of ’Sing’.

Some in style Comedian Reduction segments from years passed by will even obtain an replace – with one sketch seeing Catherine Tate’s ‘Am I Bovvered’ teenager homeschooled by David Tennant and Peter Kay arranging a remake of ‘Amarillo’ with the assistance of the British public.

Different segments to look ahead to embrace Romesh Ranganathan’s Isolation Diary and an EastEnders Queen Vic pub quiz hosted by Ian Beale.

The Big Night In sees Comedian Reduction and Youngsters in Want come collectively for the primary time to lift funds for these on the frontline preventing Covid-19, with Lenny Henry, Matt Baker, Zoe Ball, Davina McCall and Paddy McGuinness sharing presenting duties.

The line up may be present in full under:

Miranda Hart and the forged of Miranda in self-isolation

The Vicar of Dibley’s Lockdown Sermon

Dave Grohl and buddies with the TV premier of a brand new BBC Radio 1 Stay Lounge model of Occasions Like These

Steve Coogan & Rob Brydon within the Journey

Catherine Tate and David Tennant – Lauren the ‘Am I Bovvered’ teenager will get home-schooled

Matt Lucas and his ‘Baked Potato’ music with music from the BBC Orchestra

Sam Smith singing Lay Me Down

Celeste protecting Lean On Me

Jack Whitehall in Dangerous Training with Matthew Horne and heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua

Folks Simply Do Nothing

EastEnders Queen Vic digital pub quiz hosted by Ian Beale

Peter Kay and the British Public remake of ‘Amarillo’

Little Britain

Strictly Come Dancing choreography routine w Tess and Claudia

Romesh Ranganathan’s Isolation Diary

Joe Wicks Train Secrets and techniques

Physician Who

Stand-up at house from Jason Mamford, Rosie Jones, Tez Ilyas, Dane Baptiste, Russell Kane, The Misplaced Voice Man, Nish Kumar and extra

Gary Barlow is joined by buddies together with Liam Payne, Olly Murs, Leona Lewis, Nicole Scherzinger, Freya Ridings, Katherine Jenkins, Alfie Boe, Gregory Porter and extra performing ’Sing’

…and Mary Berry, Little Combine and MANY different particular visitors.

The Big Night In begins on BBC One tonight (Thursday 23rd April) from 7pm. For those who’re trying for extra to look at try our TV Information.