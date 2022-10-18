The final version of WhatsApp for Windows 10 and 11 is finally a native app: new design, better performance and more

A few months ago WhatsApp announced a native UWP version for the Microsoft Store. However, there was a problem: the version that was in the Microsoft store was still using the Electron framework, so it did not have too many differences with respect to the web version.

This did not happen with WhatsApp Beta, a totally native and optimized version that is also found in the Microsoft Store and that consumes considerably less system resources. Until now, it was the best version that could be downloaded on Windows. However, after months of waiting, WhatsApp Desktop has finally been updated, becoming a completely native version just like the beta.

WhatsApp finally has a native and stable version on Windows

All we have to do to have this new version is download the WhatsApp application from the Microsoft Store or update the app if we already have it.





As you can see, this update includes the look and features of WhatsApp Beta, as well as all the changes in terms of optimization and user experience. In this way, the application is now more responsive, and also consumes much less RAM than the Electron version of WhatsApp Desktop.

The design is completely identical to WhatsApp Beta, leaving behind the green border above and the performance problems that the previous app had. After linking our mobile device, we can use the application for Windows without the need for italso having voice and video calls.





When we have linked the mobile to the application, we will have to wait to see all the messages in the chats, since it will synchronize the messages. Nevertheless, while synchronizing, we can continue to use the application.

If we look closely, in the sidebar we can select the tab for chats, states, and profile and application settings. This version has the vast majority of the app’s functions for mobile devicesalthough there are still some that will arrive little by little.