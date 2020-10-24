The Finance Minister again reiterated, ‘The promise of free corona vaccine in the Bihar election manifesto is absolutely true’

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Amidst criticism from opposition parties in BJP’s Bihar election manifesto over the promise of free Kovid vaccine, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday that this announcement is absolutely correct and the party should announce this May be what she wants to do when she comes to power. Also Read – Tejashwi’s tough attitude – open challenge to Nitish, asked BJP a sharp question, tell who is the face of CM

Sitharaman had on Thursday released the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manifesto for the Bihar assembly elections. Promises made in the document include the vaccination of Kovid for free to the people of the state when the saffron party comes back to power. Opposition parties had criticized the BJP over this promise and demanded action from the Election Commission, alleging that the ruling party was using the epidemic for political gains.

Senior BJP leader Sitharaman told reporters here, "This is an announcement made in the manifesto. A party can announce what it wants to do when it comes to power. Exactly the same announcement has been made. Health is a state subject. This is completely true. "

He said that every party in its manifesto tells what it wants to do when it comes to power. Elections for Bihar Legislative Assembly will be held in three phases. Polling for the first phase is to be held on 28 October.

