The Finance Observatory measured August inflation in Venezuela: it rose to 17.3%

A woman shopping at a supermarket in Caracas on February 28, 2011. (REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

Inflation for the month of August in Venezuela shot up to 17.3%, 12 points more than in Julyaccording to data released this Monday by the Venezuelan Finance Observatory (OVF), an independent entity made up of economic experts.

With this number, accumulated inflation in the first eight months of the year rose to 90%and interannual (August 2021-August 2022) stood at 153%.

The inflation rate for August is, according to OVF data, the highest so far this year, 2.8 points above the 14.5% registered in June.

In January, the average increase in the prices of goods and services was 4.8%; in February, 1.7%; in March, 10.5%; in April, 3.6%; in May, 10.1%; in June, 14.5%; and in July, 5.3%.

The sectors that registered the greatest increases were clothing and footwear, with 23.9%; leisure, 23.6%; alcoholic beverages and tobacco, 22.7%; and food, 15.6%.

People walk past a grocery store with signs announcing food prices, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 25, 2022. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

The OVF explained that, in the month of August, the cost of the basic food basket, analyzed for a family of five people, was 371 dollarswhich means a 5.23% reduction compared to July, when it was at $392.

The Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV)an institution that provides official figures on the behavior of inflation and that has not yet published the data for August, pointed out that the July indicator stood at 7.5%.

The Caribbean country emerged last December from a hyperinflation that it entered in 2017 and that, for four years, it reduced the value of the bolívar, the official currency, as well as the confidence of citizens in it, so they unofficially adopted the dollar in an attempt to protect their income.

(With information from EFE)

