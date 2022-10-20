The fine that Cristiano Ronaldo could receive after the scandal for his rudeness in the last Manchester United game

Ronaldo left the field before the end of the game (Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo was once again in the news in England after the match between Manchester United and Tottenham that ended with the victory of the Red Devils for 2-0. Although Erik Ten Hag’s team was able to celebrate by adding three, the subsequent repercussions pointed squarely at the former Real Madrid player.

The Portuguese, who he saw his companions again from the bench of substitutes, showed his discomfort for the present he is going through by getting up from his seat and leaving the field to the locker room before the end of the game.

After the statements of the United coach, who assured that he will have a conversation with his footballer, a group of former players he questioned the Portuguese’s attitude and there was even talk of fines you could receive for your reaction.

* This is how Cristiano Ronaldo retired from Old Trafford in the Manchester United vs Tottenham match

“He’s a spoiled brat, let’s be honest”said the former Aston Villa player Gabriel Agbonlahor, in statements to TalkSport and added: “(United) play better without him. He came on against Everton and scored a goal and did it well, then against Newcastle he started and was bad, they changed him and he got angry. I commend Ten Hag for not feeling pressured to put it on.”

“Going like this through the locker room tunnel is a shame. You can not do that. It’s disrespectful to your teammates and if I were one of them and found out, I’d like him to say something. I wouldn’t call him up against Chelsea. It is a lack of respect”sentenced.

It should be noted that at the end of that meeting, the Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez He spoke of his partner’s reaction: “I didn’t see anything, I don’t know what happened. I just enjoyed the crowd, we’ve won and that’s the important thing”.

“It is very unprofessional. It is sad that someone we have admired for so long, one of the greats in history, does this, ”said the former Manchester City defender. Micah Richards about the attitude of CR7 on the BBC.

“It was frustrating what he did, because he did it for himself. The team won a great victory against Tottenham. Ten Hag already had problems in the preseason because he didn’t want to sell him. The team has done very well without him as a starter, so it has not been professional, “he considered.

The Portuguese could receive both economic and sports sanctions (Reuters)

Among other former players like Danny Mills, Neil Warnock, Jamie O’Hara, Jason Cundy y Tim Sherwood, It was also Gary Lineker the one who gave his opinion about it in his program Match of the Day: “We all know that he is a great player and what he has been, but leaving the field as a substitute two minutes before the end of the match… I’m sorry, it’s unacceptable.”

Waiting to see what decision Manchester United will make, after the meeting between the footballer and his coach, the Spanish newspaper As reported that the Portuguese could receive sanctions both economic and sports with his presence in doubt for the next duel against Chelsea for matchday 11 of the Premier League.

This will be, “an attitude for which he is expected to be fined. The gesture, in addition, could have consequences, not only from an economic point of view, but also from a sporting point of view, ”according to sources on the subject revealed to the newspaper in question.

