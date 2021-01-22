The fingerprints of Caro Quintero and El Mayo in CDMX: a ton of cocaine and two arrests

Posters with transnational interests have already been displayed in the capital (Photo art: Steve Allen)

In the last week, the seizure of at least 1,200 kilos of cocaine and the arrest of two alleged operators of Ismael Zambada García, May, have pointed to the presence of Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico City, as well as the operations of Rafael Caro Quintero.

While, The capital of the country was a haven for drug lords from various cartels, before and during the growth of local factions like The Union Tepito; recent events have revealed that the center of the republic would be besieged by crime groups with transnational interests. This had not been detected in the current administration and even more so, with such close periods of time.

Was the past January 13th when the capital police arrested Rodolfo Moreno and Marco Munguía, while they were driving in a white BMW, armed and with five packages of cocaine, down Avenida Presidente Tomb from the exclusive colony Polanco.

According to the authorities’ report, the two men aged 21 and 27 they noticed the police presence, accelerated the march and tried to change direction. For this reason the halt was marked. When they descended they were inspected and located the drug, as well as two short weapons, one of them gold plated.

The detainees came from the north of the country and would be identified as presumed operators of the Mayo Zambada (Photo: SSC)

“It should be noted that according to a cross-section of information, it was found that The detainees are originally from Sinaloa and Sonora, respectively, and the oldest of them is apparently related to a criminal cell that operates in that state.“Said the police report. At the same time he added that this last subject would be required abroad as well.

Already during the night of the recent January 18, an overturned truck, which when put on four wheels, dropped one of the 475 packets of cocaine inside. These events occurred on Río San Juan Joaquín avenue and Tercer Anillo de Circunvalación, in the Lomas de Sotelo neighborhood, Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office.

“SSC staff performed the preventive inspection of the vehicle, in accordance with police action protocols, during which they found 475 packages of dimensions of 24 centimeters long by 14 wide, with an approximate weight of 1,200 kilograms of a white powder similar to cocaine ”, reported the Secretariat of Security of Mexico City and added that the driver escaped.

The vehicle along with the insured, one of the most important seizures in recent years, were placed at the disposal of the Public Ministry at the Prosecutor’s Office for the Investigation of the Crime of Narcomenudeo. While Video surveillance cameras are already being analyzed to find the driver of the truck.

The truck contained at least 475 packages of cocaine and the price would be around 40 million dollars (Photo: SSC)

The cocaine was locked up, covered with tarps in one of the unit’s compartments. According to the journalist and author of the book Chilango Cartel, Antonio Nieto, the merchandise would be Rafael Caro Quintero, The Narco de Narcos. Other versions suggest that the cost of the drug on the black market would amount to 40 million dollars.

For his part, journalist Carlos Jiménez, a red-note reporter, indicated that the packages were marked with the logo of “Lacoste” and “Tequila“; Antonio Nieto specified that although they are marks found in seizures of other groups, they are marked that way from Colombia, either for fashion or to indicate the purity of the product.

The reporter specializing in drug trafficking added that the vehicle with cocaine would have left Naucalpan, State of Mexico, and was traveling at high speed, a possible reason for the mishap. On the other hand, Caro Quintero is identified as part of the Sinaloa Cartel and taking the antecedent of those arrested on January 13 to place them in a hypothesis, the link is more solid towards the interests of the Mayo.

In October of last year, a mapping of the Capital Security Secretariat placed Los Sinaloas among the gangs that operate in the entity, it is unknown if they are from the side led by Zambada García.

However, investigations by various journalists have indicated that the capital of the country is one more square Mayo, as it was from Los Beltrán Leyva, due to its international airport. This is the main air base with routes to the rest of the planet and useful for the transfer of narcotics.

