The Firefly edition of The Last of Us: Part 1 sells out in minutes and is already being speculated with very high prices

The price that can be seen on eBay multiplies the original price of 100 dollars, and people bid for it.

The video game industry has many things to speculate, and the truth is that (even) with the speculation of new generation consoles and special editions there is a lot to cut. Now it’s time to explain what’s going on with the Firefly edition of The Last of Us Part 1.

The Last of Us Part 1 Firefly Edition is being resold for up to $1,000 This limited edition only sold exclusively in the United States via PlayStation Direct. After the title was launched on the market yesterday, this version received new units that they sold out in minutes, as collected by the VGC medium. Some time later it can already be seen on eBay selling to exorbitant prices.

You just have to do a search and find the many examples of speculators who want to profit. As you can see, most offers are trying to sell for triple or double its price, but there are already some who want to sell it for up to 500 or even more than 1000 dollars. This edition currently not found in Europebut he already said Naughty Dog that will work with Sony to bring it to the continent.

What does the Firefly edition of Last of Us Part 1 bring? The history for The Last of Us single player and the prequel chapter of Left Behind for PS5.



for The Last of Us single player and the prequel chapter of Left Behind for PS5. Case limited edition SteelBook .



limited edition . The Last of Us: American Dreams Comics 1 – 4 with new covers.



1 – 4 with new covers. early unlock of the following objects in the game:

– Increased crafting skills and healing speed.

– 9mm reload speed improvements and increased rifle magazine capacity.

– Explosive arrows gameplay modifier.



– Filtro Dither Punk y modo Speedrun.

– Six weapon skins: 9mm Black Gold Pistol, 9mm Silver Filigree Pistol, Rubber Tactical Shotgun, Sculpted Oak Shotgun, Arctic White Bow, Charcoal Black Bow.



The Last of Us Part 1 was released yesterday on the market exclusive to PS5, but its arrival on PC will not take long. Surely the title coincides with the series of The Last of Us on HBO, which recently released a trailer that left us with new faces. If you want to know how we have received the title of Naughty Dog in 3DJuegos, we recommend that you read and see the analysis of The Last of Us Part 1, made by Alejandro Pascual.

