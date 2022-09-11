The first chapters of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will be broadcast on Twitch before its premiere on Netflix

Those responsible for the series encourage us to join a ‘Watch Party’ that will broadcast the first three episodes in English.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been in the news in recent days due to the presentation of its first expansion, which will be called Phantom Liberty and will be released sometime in 2023. However, fans of the universe created around Night City have their sights set on the imminent premiere of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, an anime series that will feature the participation of professionals such as the director of Gurren Lagann , Hiroyuki Imaishiand the composer of Silent Hill, Akira Yamaoka.

The chapters will be broadcast on September 12 at 7:00 p.m.This anime is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on September 13, but those responsible for the project wanted to celebrate this event with a special ‘Watch Party’. As indicated in their Twitter post, users will be able to see the first three chapters of the series in English through a Twitch broadcast that will take place on September 12 at 19:00Spanish peninsular time.

In addition, from the official Cyberpunk: Edgerunners account they want us to watch the episodes in a group and, to facilitate this task, they invite us to stream in which we can enjoy the chapters together with our community of followers. As if this were not enough, content creators also have access to a good handful of materials such as music clips or official logos to accompany the broadcast with cyberpunk elements.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners presents us with the story of a street kid who strives to become a mercenary outlaw, known in the series as Edgerunners. His objective will allow him to meet the most particular characters, although the latest trailers have especially highlighted the high doses of blood and ultra-violence in the series, which will leave us with a production that aims to be spectacular.

