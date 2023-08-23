The First Group Of 2023 Performers For The MTV Video Music Awards Have Been Announced:

MTV has named the first round of acts for the 2023 Video Music Awards, which will be broadcast live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. The first group of singers set to perform that night are Demi Lovato, Karol G, Mneskin, as well as Stray Kids.

Lovato, who has been nominated 14 times, will go to the VMAs for the first time in six years. She will be there just a few days before her new album, “Revamped,” comes out. The record has rock versions of her hit songs.

Her song “Swine” is up for two awards: best pop and best video for good. Karol G will bring her huge production to the VMA stage for her initial performance on the show. This will happen just days after she finishes her stadium tour of the U.S.

Lovato Is Up For Three Awards, Including Artist Of The Year, Which Is One Of The Most Sought After Prizes Of The Night:

She is up for 3 awards, including artist of the year, which is one of the most prized awards of the night. There are also nominations for Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, as well as Shakira.

Three of the first four acts revealed for this year’s show are from outside the U.S. This shows how the music scene has grown more global in recent years.

This group is much more diverse than the first VMAs, which were held in 1984 and featured five American artists, two Brits (Rod Stewart and David Bowie), and one pre-recorded performance from London by Bowie.

Stray Kid’s Song “S-Class,” Which Earned Them Their Second VMA Nomination, Will Get Its First Airing In The United States:

Stray Kids will play “S-Class,” which got them nominated for best K-pop at the VMAs for the second time in as many years. Last year, the group was nominated within the same category for “Maniac,” but Lisa’s “Lalisa” beat them out.

“S-Class” is on 5-STAR: The 3rd Album, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in June, making it the group’s third No. 1 in less than 15 months. It came after the Stray Kids Mini Album: Odd and Max.

Stray Kids, who are famous all over the world for their K-pop music, will play “S-Class” from their latest record, “5-Star,” which is at the top of the Billboard charts.

They won their first MTV Moon Person for “S-Class” within the category for best K-pop, which is also where they were nominated for their first VMA in 2022.

Mneskine Is Going To Be On Stage For A Second Year In A Row:

The Italian rock band Mneskin will be on stage for the second year in a row. Last year, they gave an amazing show and won the best alternative award.

They will come back to perform their new song Honey, Are You Coming? for the first time anywhere in the world. The VMAs have already announced the full list of nominees. Taylor Swift has the most, with eight, and SZA is right behind her with six.

At vote.mtv.com, fans may cast votes for their best videos in 15 categories, such as “Video of the Year,” until Friday, September 1st. You can still vote for “Best New Artist” until the show upon Tuesday, September 12.

Nominations For Social Awards, Such As “Group Of The Year” As Well As “Song Of Summer,” Are Going To Be Announced Later:

Nominations for social categories, like “Group of the Year” as well as “Song of Summer,” will be revealed at a later time.

The 2023 VMAs are being run by Bruce Gillmer and Jesse Ignjatovic, who started the band Den of Thieves. Jesse is a co-executive director. Bialkowski, Barb

The people in charge of creation are Alicia Portugal as well as Jackie Barba. Wendy Plaut was the top manager in charge of famous people. Lisa Lauricella was a manager of music talent.

MTV hasn’t said who will host the show this year or who will get the Video Vanguard as well as Global Icon awards. Last year, LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, as well as Jack Harlow all helped run the show. Minaj as well as the Red Hot Chili Peppers were each given one of these top special awards.