The first Halo was not going to have a campaign: it was aimed at promoting Xbox Live

Multiplayer would be the focus of this Xbox exclusive, and the campaign wasn’t thought about until later.

By Axel García / Updated 28 December 2021, 08:19 38 reviews

Like many players, you have probably known the Halo saga thanks to its multiplayer. However, the Bell The first installment was another great starting point for fans of the Microsoft franchise, but it is about something that may not have been the case: The story mode that started the entire universe of this Xbox exclusive was not part of original development plans.

A campaign was thought of when the multiplayer endedIn a recent interview, the multiplayer programmer for the first Halo, Stefan Sinclair, admitted that, during the early stages of title development in 1999, the single-player campaign never crossed the team’s mind.

“Halo was in online multiplayer-only development in its early stages,” Sinclair said. The programmer added that the title would serve as a demonstration of the new online service at the time, Xbox Live, and once this goal was considered complete, the team began to think about a campaign.

Xbox Live was one of the most striking aspects with which Microsoft promoted its console. Therefore, it is not surprising that Bungie, the studio in charge of the first Halo, had this mindset then. Although it is impossible to know at this point, if this campaign had not existed in the game it is likely that the saga would not have been the same as we know today.

Halo Infinite, the newest installment in the franchise, is currently celebrating the holiday season, with gifts available every day for all those who enjoy its multiplayer mode. You have until January 4th to get all the gifts available, so better organize your agenda.

More about: Halo, Bungie, Microsoft and Xbox.