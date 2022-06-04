The first high-level programming language dates back to World War 2, but didn’t compile a single line of code until the 1970s

The Z4 was the first commercial computer in history. Its creator, the German civil engineer Konrad Zuse, had been since 1938 designing computers (from that year dates the Z1), a work that he did almost self-taught and, until the end of World War II (Z4 dates from 1945), apart from the work of other contemporary scientists.

But today we are especially interested in the Z4, because it was during its manufacture that Zuse concluded that machine code programming was too slow and complexand began to work on a doctoral thesis that contained an innovative proposal at that time: Plankalkülthe first high-level programming language (as well as the first computer chess engine, as example software).

Some of his other designs (it would go as far as the Z34) also went down in history in their own right: Z22, for example, was the first computer with memory based on magnetic storage.

The idea of ​​something called ‘Plankalkül’ – which could be translated as “formal planning system” – began to form in the author’s mind during the development of Z3, as something that went beyond formal logic. Later, Zuse developed the first known formal system of algorithm notation. which contemplated the existence of branches and loops.

Given the impossibility of continuing to advance in the field of hardware For a few years (the Allied occupation of Germany in 1945 destroyed a large part of his creations and prevented him from accessing funding), all his intellectual effort was focused on the creation of his pioneering programming language.

His doctoral thesis would not see the light of day in those years for bureaucratic reasons: The University of Augsburg did not accept it due to a delay in the payment of fees. In 1948, Zuse published an extract from it in the form of an article in the Archiv der Mathematik and presented it at the Annual Meeting of the GAMM (German Society for Mechanics and Applied Mathematics).

didn’t get much attentionand nine years later, in a 1957 lecture, Zuse was still expressing his hope that Plankalkül, “after some time as Sleeping Beauty, still comes to life.”

He did it the following year… indirectly: the GAMM, inspired by Plankalkül, joined forces with the ACM (Association for Computing Machinery) to create ALGOL 58. One of its creators Heinz Rutishauser, without explicitly acknowledging his intellectual debt, did acknowledge the pioneering role of Zuse and Plankalkül:

“The first attempt to devise an algorithmic language was made in 1948 by K. Zuse. His notation was quite general, but the proposal never got the consideration it deserved.”

Here we can see Zuse talking about his computers in 1958 on Hesse State Public TV:

José E. Marchesi, founder of GNU Spain, described it a few years ago as “a very old language and at the same time surprisingly current. Personally, it is now, in the 21st century, that I am beginning to see languages ​​that can be compared to Plankalkül in expressive richness and denotational power“. To understand it, he affirmed, “the current reader must ‘change the chip'”…

Quite a “change of chip”

“Plankalkül […] it was specified before the concepts were formalized as a variable or program. It has considerable beauty and is somewhat naive, but reading it can be tedious and even complicated. This is partly due to its peculiar two-dimensional notation (which is very difficult to reproduce in ASCII) and the use of some characters that are not part of 7-bit ASCII.” “These features, which make it difficult to write programs on a computer, are because it was not intended to run on a computer, but to write programs by hand. In reality, what Zuse wanted was a symbolic problem notation model (not numerical). For these reasons, reading a program in Plankalkül forces to change concepts established in the mind of any current programmer”.

The first peculiarity is that the only Plankalkül primitives are of type booleanand composite objects were built recursively using arrays of arbitrary dimensions (example: ‘m x n x S0’) and tuples.

Other features of the language lay in the existence of conditional expressions (but without ELSE) and ‘for’ and ‘while’ loops (but not GOTO) or in the non-recursion of its functions. Variable identifiers were marked with different letters depending on whether they were input (V), intermediate (Z), output (R) or constant (C).

But what you all want to know is what ‘Hello, World’ looked like in Plankalkül. We do not want to leave you with the doubt:



via @HelloWorldClctn

one last question

No doubt, when you started reading the article, you would be wondering “how could the first high-level programming language go 30 years without being used to program?”. But, at this point, I dare to say that your doubt will be more “if its creator did not create it to run directly on computers, What changed in the 1970s so that Zuse could finally see a computer running the Plankalkül code?

Zuse was encouraged to publish his original thesis (downloadable here in PDF) in 1972. From this text, Joachim Hohmann created in 1975 the first compiler for Plankalkül. In the year 2000, even, four engineers from the Free University of Berlin presented a new implementation of the language that contemplated a linear notation, not two-dimensional. From this version of Plankalkül new compilers have been created that you can download from GitHub, like this one, based on Java, this one based on Ruby, or this last one, based on Rust.