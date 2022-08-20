The first hours of Nicaraguan bishop Rolando Álvarez in house arrest: “His physical condition is deteriorating”

Rolando Alvarez (REUTERS/Maynor Valenzuela/File)

The Nicaraguan Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes vio “deteriorated“To the obispo Rolando Alvarezarrested this Friday at dawn by police officers who forced their way into the episcopal curia of the Diocese of Matagalpa, where he had been confined for 15 days, in the midst of a state escalation against the Catholic Church.

“ Although his physical condition is deteriorating, his spirits and spirits are strong ”, affirmed the Archdiocese of Managua, which is led by Cardinal Brenes, in a public statement.

The Archdiocese of Managua explained that Brenes “had the opportunity to visit and talk with Monsignor Álvarez at his family residence”, where it is under “home protection” by the National Police, in which he patented “your fraternal esteem on behalf of our Nicaraguan church”.

According to the Archdiocese, Álvarez told the Nicaraguan cardinal “their trust in everyone’s prayer in the face of this difficult situation that we live in ecclesial communion”.

“Aware that prayer is the strength of the Christian, we invite you to continue imploring Christ to intercede and watch over his little flock.”, he advocated.

“We hope that reason, as well as respectful understanding, open the way to the solution of this critical and complex situation for everyone,” he added.

A few days ago, Rolando Álvarez asked the Nicaraguan police to leave him alone



The Archdiocese of Managua said that it is a sad event

The Archdiocese of Managua also reiterated “its solidarity and closeness with the sister Diocese of Matagalpa, before the sad event lived today’s early morning (Friday)”, particularly with Bishop Álvarez, the priests and laity who accompanied him.

Álvarez, bishop of the Diocese of Matagalpa and apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Estelí, both in northern Nicaragua, was arrested inside the Provincial Episcopal Palace, along with five priests, two seminarians, and a cameramanafter 15 days confined.

The Nicaraguan Police confirmed that “Early today (Friday) an operation was carried out at the facilities of the House-Curia of the city of Matagalpa, which allowed normality to be restored for the citizens and families of Matagalpa”.

“For several days, a positive communication from the Bishopric of Matagalpa was awaited with great patience, prudence, and a sense of responsibility, which never materialized and, as the destabilizing and provocative activities persisted, made the aforementioned public order operation necessary,” Indian.

The police said that “the people who remained in that Casa-Curia were transferred, with respect and observance of their rights, to the city of Managua for the investigations of the Law”.

“The Bishop (Álvarez) remains in house protection in this capital city and has been able to meet with his relatives this morning (Friday)“, he claimed.

Police also reported that Cardinal Brenes visited Álvarez “and both have talked extensively”.

Meanwhile, the other detainees “were transferred to Managua and continue to carry out the respective proceedings in the Directorate of Judicial Assistance”, where the prison known as “Chipote” operates, he added.

