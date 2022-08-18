The first image of Piqué was leaked with his girlfriend Clara Chía Martí in the midst of the scandalous separation with Shakira

Piqué and Shakira announced their separation two months ago (photo: Faro de Vigo)

The scandalous separation of Shakira and Piqué keep delivering new episodes. In this case, the first image of the Barcelona footballer with his girlfriend Clara Chia Martithe young woman with whom he maintains a relationship and who works in Kosmos, the event organizing company owned by the defender. One version indicates that the image is from the beginning of this year, which would confirm the rumors of alleged infidelity on the part of the defender.

Clara is 23 years old, 12 years younger than Piqué and they met at work. The bond was growing and until the Both of their entourage helped them keep the issue a secret.as reported last week by the British media The Sun. “Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works for him in his office, organizing events. She has kept quiet about their relationship, but everyone around them knows what is going on,” an anonymous source close to the girl reported.

then it leaked the first photos of Clarawhich due to the context was forced to close all its social networks. She and Piqué would even have made trips together, to Dubai and Stockholmand even the young woman would already know the soccer player’s children, Milan and Sasha, 9 and 7 years old respectively, the result of her twelve-year relationship with Shakira.

The video that shows Gerard Piqué with Clara Chía Martí. According to the program El Gordo y La Flaca, it would be February this year in Barcelona

The information began to spread like wildfire, each novelty exploded on the portals and went viral on social networks. In June this year the program The fat and the skinnypublished a video in which Piqué is seen with a blonde girl, who has her back turned, but matches Clara’s physical features. At that time it was not known who she was.

According to the information provided by a correspondent in Barcelona, ​​Jordi Martín, the images are from the February 22 this year in a restaurant in the Catalan city. It was a week after Valentine’s Day, when Shakira dedicated a romantic post to the footballer. And in March, the singer dedicated a long and tender statement highlighting his qualities as a partner, father and athlete.

The video is short, although in the beginning you get to see how someone he wants to put his hand to cover the camera. It can also be noted that both are holding hands and he looks very smiling. The chronicler added that the couple (Piqué and the young woman) would have attended between six and seven times. A capture of that video went around various portals in the last hours.

One of the leaked images of Gerard Piqué’s new partner (The Sun)

It should be remembered that once Shakira and Piqué publicly announced the end of their relationship, it transpired that the singer hired a renowned Barcelona law firm and the Colombian would have an ace up her sleeve, which is a great report that compromises the footballer. During those days it was also known what the player tricks for his alleged infidelity.

Although they did not get married, Shakira and Piqué bought properties since they began the relationship and that is why a relationship began. legal battle for the division of assetsand the highest is a private plane valued at 20 million dollars. The singer decided to move to her house in Miami and in the next few days her children will move, who are still in Barcelona. The boys’ tenure was the first round Shakira won.

While Piqué lost his place at Barcelona and is not a priority for the coach, his former teammate Xavi Hernandez. After the injuries that complicated him, the defender for now It is not a priority for the DT and from the preseason the former captain and emblem of the culé team started the games on the substitute bench.

Shakira and Piqué met after the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, the event that consecrated world champion to Spain and the defender was one of its members. The Colombian artist was the interpreter of the theme of the tournament.

