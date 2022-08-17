The first images of Gerard Piqué’s new partner appeared: who is Clara Chía Martí

Gerard Piqué, with the Barcelona shirt, and Clara Chía Martí, his new partner

One of the stories of the year stars Gerard Piquéreferring to FC Barcelonaafter his separation from the Colombian singer Shakira. The main reason for the divorce had to do with a third person in discord: everything indicates that the footballer has been dating another woman for some time and in recent days the first images of the lady in question appeared.

According to the British site The Sun, Clara Chia Marti It is the name of the companion of the Blaugrana defender and the first photos of her even appeared. Immediately, the protagonist he had to permanently close his social networks to take care of the media impact that caused his face to come to light.

It is worth remembering that, according to the Spanish media, the woman and the player met at an event organized by the production company Kosmos, belonging to the Spanish, and from that moment they began to secretly meet on several occasions. “Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works for him in his office, organizing events. She has kept quiet about their relationship, but everyone around them knows what is going on,” an anonymous source close to the 23-year-old reported.

One of the leaked images of Gerard Piqué’s new partner (Photo: The Sun)

And he added in this regard: “People have been helping him keep the romance a secret. and has deleted Clara’s social media accounts so people can’t find photos of her. That alone makes her classmates think that he is actually serious about being with her.” What is not yet confirmed is whether the romance began before or after the separation of the Colombian singer. And if there were other parallel relationships. It is that the rupture, according to the chronology offered by the European press, would have occurred after the artist detected, by hiring detectives, the defender’s infidelities.

Given the spread of the images, the comparison between Clara and Shakira immediately began on the networks. There were even those who detected a certain similarity in the features and in the blond hair. The brand new relationship occurs in a difficult sporting moment for the defender, since he was relegated among the central defenders that Barcelona incorporated, although he chose to stay and fight, despite the rumors that link him to Inter Miami.

Piqué and Shakira, in happy times (photo: Faro de Vigo)

“I wish you the best. The important thing is the happiness and well-being of our children”, would have been Gerard’s farewell message to his former partner, with whom they share two children, Milan and Sasha, The separation between Shakira and Piqué was announced in June. Both met after the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, whose official song, Waka Waka, It was interpreted by the Colombian and the video includes the Spaniard, who in said contest was crowned world champion with his team.

The young woman had to delete her social networks to defend herself from the media impact of the separation between Piqué and Shakira (Photo: The Sun)

The couple agreed to a temporary custody agreement, despite the fact that Gerard wants the children to stay with him in Barcelona and the singer wants them to move to Miami with her. Meanwhile, the Colombian stayed busy in the United States as a judge on the television program Dancing With Myselfalongside Nick Jonas. In April he released the single Congratulations, with Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro, which will be part of his upcoming 12th album.

