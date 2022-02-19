The first images of Lewis Hamilton aboard the new Mercedes with which he will seek to star in Formula 1 again

The British driver turned for the first time in the team’s new car

The 2021 season was marked as one of the most exciting in the history of the Formula 1. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix had all the seasonings, including a last lap that, despite the controversy over the entry of the Safety Carhad to Max Verstappen as the fastest after surpassing Lewis Hamilton to reach the checkered flag first and be crowned champion of the highest category of motorsport for the first time.

With the passage of time, several rumors indicated that the British driver could announce his retirement from F1, but finally decided to continue as the face of Mercedes, which has already presented what will be the W13 version from silver arrowthe new single-seater with which the German team will try to recover the drivers’ title and win its constructors’ championship number nine in a row.

After the presentation of the new car, which returned to the traditional silver color, both George Russell -replaced Finn Valtteri Bottas- and Hamilton took to the track in the mythical circuit of Silverstone, In England. In their social networks, the German team showed some images with a camera on board the British car, in which you can see the details of the front spoiler and the new design of the car by the new regulations that established the category.

The track start was under the format of a filming day for the teams in which only a maximum of 100 kilometers can be completed with the special Pirelli tyres. The shakedown allowed the team the chance to test the new car systems prior to the trip to Spain for what will be the first free practice sessions of the preseason that will be held at the Barcelona track from February 23 to 25.

This is the new Mercedes that Hamilton will drive in the 2022 season (@F1)

During the show that Mercedes put on to show the new version with which it will compete in 2022, Hamilton spoke for the first time about how he experienced the captivating definition of the title that he lost at the hands of Verstappen. “I never, never said it would stop. I love doing what I do, and it is a great privilege to work with this great group of people. You really feel like you are part of a team and part of a family, working towards that common goal. There is no feeling like that”, he expressed in the event that also had the presence of the team’s leader, Toto Wolff, and George Russell, the young British driver.

“Yes, obviously it was a difficult time for me. It was a moment where I really needed to step back and focus on the present. I had my family around me and I created great moments, ”she acknowledged. “Eventually I got to a point where I decided I was going to work with Toto and George. It’s exciting to see George come in and bring his energy. I can already feel that in the whole team. I think it will be an exciting season, ”he added with a compliment to his new partner.

Lastly, he referred to the dramatic last lap in Abu Dhabi with Verstappen and the changes introduced by Formula 1 with the departure of Michael Masithe race director aimed at enabling the Red Bull driver to position himself behind Hamilton’s Mercedes for the definition.

“I have not seen the race again, I remember it and I have reviewed it mentally several times. I don’t remember what I said to Max. I have not revisited it, I do not look back but forward. We can’t change the past, nothing will change what I felt then. It is good that the FIA ​​is taking steps to improve. We have to make sure this never happens to anyone in sport again, ever again.”, he concluded.

