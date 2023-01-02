The first images of Season 3 of Superman & Lois are shown along with its official synopsis

In the midst of the enormous upheaval the DC Cinematic Universe is undergoing, there is room for good news. One of the series that will continue with its broadcast, Superman & Lois, will premiere its Season 3 this year, and as an advance Some new images have been released alongside its official synopsis.

As reported by Comicbook, The CW has shared a couple of new images from Season 3 of Superman & Lois before its premiere on the US network on March 14. In Spain we will be able to continue watching the series through the HBO Max platform. In the following gallery you can see the two new images:

The first image shows Lois, played by Elizabeth Tulloch, alongside Clark, played by Tyler Hoechlin. The other image shows us the couple’s children, Jordan, played by Alex Garfin and we can take The first official look at Michael Bishop playing Jonathan Kent after the departure of Jordan Elsass from the serieswho had played the character until the end of the second season.

The official synopsis of Superman & Lois Season 3 says the following:

“The third season of SUPERMAN & LOIS begins weeks after Superman’s defeat against Ally Allston. Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) now work together at the Smallville Gazette and enjoy small-town life. But happiness The Kents’ romance only sheds light on how isolating “the secret” can be, as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois.Yet work-life balance Lois is put to the test when an undercover mission reveals a deadly enemy who promises to change the Kent family forever.Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this ruthless, even that might not be enough. Meanwhile, the Kents are pulled in opposite directions: Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what it really means to be a superhero and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for a purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this turmoil, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger’s past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine her family after their separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about the powers of she. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his position at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict working with his granddaughter, Jordan.”

Season 3 of Superman & Lois is just one of the many novelties that we will receive in the field of series and movies from the company, and here is a complete compilation of everything you can expect from DC in 2023 on film and television. .