The first lady of the United States tested negative for COVID-19 and will be able to return to Washington

The first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, tested negative for COVID-19, after a resurgence that followed her first contagion, as reported by her director of communications, Elizabeth Alexander, in a statement.

“Dr. Jill Biden tested negative after her rebound case of COVID and will return to Washington DC on Tuesday,” he said.

Just on August 24 and after leaving South Carolinawhere he had isolated himself since his vacation with the president Joe Biden to meet him later at his house on the beach in Delawarethe first lady experienced a resurgence of the infection, after being treated with Paxlovid.

Jill Biden71 years old, who like her husband was vaccinated twice and twice boosted with the vaccine Pfizertested positive for coronavirus for the first time on August 16.

The first lady had stayed away from the White House to avoid infecting her husband, the president Bidenwho recently recovered from the illness.

Last August 24, Jill Biden He tested positive for covid-19 again just three days after announcing that his confinement was ending after testing negative on two tests.

Her case is similar to that of her husband, Joe Bidenwho last August 7 left the White House after 18 days of isolation by Covid-19. Finally, after testing negative, she made her way to her personal home in Delaware.

The White House had announced that the president would remain isolated until he obtained a second negative result in a test. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s official physician, had announced that Biden, 79, was experiencing a disease with “very mild and moderate” symptoms, similar to those of a common flu: body aches, cough and congestion. And they confirmed that there was no damage to his vital signs.

At the beginning of August, the presidential couple walked through Rehoboth Beacha popular tourist destination in the area, and visited the state of Kentucky to see the damage caused by the floods and to meet with the victims. “I feel great,” Biden told reporters before boarding a helicopter.

To avoid the possibility of a more serious clinical picture or the involvement of the organs of the respiratory system, Biden took Paxlovidan antiviral prescribed by White House doctors.

O’Connor pointed out that cases of “rebound” positivity are common among those, like the president, who were treated with PaxlovidThe pill anti covid of Pfizer.

Although the president could have been discharged, in a second confirmation test, carried out on July 30, he returned a positive result, which forced him to isolate himself again in the presidential institution, while his family remained in Delaware.

