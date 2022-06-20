The first merchant of the Elden Ring was going to be more important than you think, and the game files prove it

A dataminer discovers that the Kale Merchant was to have a quest of his own and connection to one of the game’s endings.

Nearly four months have passed since the web was turned upside down with the release of Elden Ring, preceded by anecdotes from the Middle Lands, tips for moving forward, and fascinating details about its world. In turn, From Software has been upping its game with updates Focused on bug fixes and especially rescaling bosses like Malenia. Beyond this, the game files hide a good handful of secrets that, although they have been discardedThey are the most interesting.

Merchant Kale has a hidden mission in the internal archives of the Elden RingOn this occasion, we talk about the latest discovery of Sekiro Dubi, a dataminer who has already starred in other Elden Ring news for the details he finds inside the game. As he explains in his latest video (via PC Gamer), the Merchant Kalethe first trader we encountered in the Midlands, was designed to have more activity than we’ve seen in the title, as From Software worked on a mission which would end up connecting it with the lore.

Unfortunately, all of this material was discarded and we can only access it through datamining techniques, so the final version of Merchant Kale leaves us with a rather inactive that only offers us items to buy. We do not want to go into spoilers about the history of this trader, so if you are curious, you can see his mission in the video inserted at the beginning of this news.

Sekiro Dubi was the one who first introduced us to the inaccessible Coliseums of Elden Ring, which has given rise to multiple theories about a supposed DLC that would expand the lore of the title. On the other hand, dataminers have found more ideas discarded by From Software than introduced most unique mechanicsas we have seen with the possibility of making a concoction with NPC dreams.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Elden Ring, From Software, Dataminers, Kale Merchant and Secrets.