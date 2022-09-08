The first message of Carlos as King after the death of Elizabeth II

FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Charles, Prince of Wales are seen before the Queen’s Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in London, Britain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool/ File Photo

The first message from Carlos as king after the death of Elizabeth II: “It is a time of great sadness for me and for my family members.”. The queen died this afternoon at the palace of Balmoral, Scotlandaccompanied by her children and grandchildren. Death moves the United Kingdom that was paralyzed since this morning when the doctors already announced that his health was very delicate.

The publication made by the Royal Family points out:

COMUNICATE OF YOUR MAJESTY THE KING FOR THE DEATH OF THE REINA:

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The QueenIt is a time of great sadness for me and all the members of my family.

We are in deep mourning for the death of the beloved Sovereign and very beloved mother. I know that her death will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of respect and deep affection in which the Queen was held.”

Earlier Buckingham Palace had announced the death of the monarch: “The Reina He passed away peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and Queen consort will remain at Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow”.

Isabel Alejandra María – such the birth name of the Reina– was the firstborn of the then prince albert and his wife Isabel. The baby was born by caesarean section in 1926 and grew up peacefully in the White Lodge residence. Many years later as queen she would live in Buckingham Palace with her 775 rooms and would spend the weekends between Windsor Castle, Balmoral, Holyroodhouse in Scotland or her house in Ireland, the castle of Hillsborough.

After the Buckingham Palace announce the queen’s death Isabel II in Balmoral, Scotland, many began to wonder what the coming days would be like. Last April, the most recent update on the so-called “Operation London Bridge” a carefully planned 10-day protocol, diplomatic and executive deployment that will start from this moment.

D-Day +1

10 A.M.

The Accession Council, made up of all the Privy Councillors, Great Officials of State, the Mayor and the City Civic Party, the High Commissioners of the Kingdom and some senior civil servants, will meet at St James’s Palace, near the Palace from Buckingham.

They will proclaim the king charles as a new sovereign. All men are expected to wear morning suits or lounge suits with black or dark ties. No medals or decorations may be worn.

An official will be filmed reading the proclamation that Britain has a new monarch; Simultaneously, the same message will be read at the Royal Exchange in the City of London, next to the Bank of England.

At noon, MPs will pay tribute in the House of Commons, led by the Prime Minister.

And at 3.30pm, the Prime Minister and cabinet will go to Buckingham Palace and have an audience with the new King Charles, but no spouses will be allowed.

D-Day +2

Wherever the Queen’s body rests, it will now be returned to Buckingham Palace, where his coffin will be in the Throne Room. There will be an altar, the canopy, the Royal Standard, and four Grenadier Guards, with their bearskin caps bowed, their rifles aimed at the ground, on guard duty.

There are different plans depending on where the Queen is when she passes away, in this case, Balmoral. Thus, Plan A will begin, known as “Operation Unicorn”.

The royal train will be sent to Aberdeenshire to transport his coffin back to Londonagain to St Pancras.

If this is not possible, officials will switch to Operation Overstudy, which means the coffin will be flown to London from Aberdeen airport. likely to land on London Heathrow from RAF Northolt.

D-Day +3

The new Rey Carlos will start a UK tour.

It will start with a visit to the Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliamentwhere parliamentarians will give a condolence motion.

Your next stop will be Edinburgh to visit the Scottish Parliament followed by a memorial service at St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.

D-Day +4

Then King Charles will fly to North Irelandwhere members of the delegate parliament will give another motion of condolence, this time in the Castillo de Hillsboroughthe residence of Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and the official residence of the monarch while in Northern Ireland.

He will then attend a service at the St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast.

Meanwhile, in London, the first rehearsal of the Queen’s coffin procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster via The Mall, known as Operation Lion, will take place.

D-Day +5

The Queen’s body will leave Buckingham Palace and be taken to the Palace of Westminster to remain there.

The procession will be the first major military parade. A similar slow march for the Queen Mother in 2002 involved 1,600 people and spanned half a mile. The route is believed to hold around a million people.

A memorial service will be held when he arrives.

D-Day +6 to D-Day +9

The three days of the Queen lying down begin, called “Operation Pen”.

Your coffin will be placed in a dark catafalquea decorated wooden frame that supports the casket of a distinguished person during a funeral or while lying down, to make it easier for the public lining up to view the casket.

The first people to visit will be the VIPs, who will be given timed slots to pay their respects.

Later, the public will be able to walk with the room closed for only one hour each day.

In the meantime, Carlos will fly to Wales for the final leg of his UK tour. He will visit the Welsh Parliament before a memorial service at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff.

And there will be a great deal of planning in the royal house and in Whitehall, especially to ensure that heads of state, VIPs and dignitaries have arrangements to head to the UK for the funeral on the 10th.

The Department for Transport, the Home Office and the Border Force have plans in place for the number of British and foreign tourists expected to London in this period.

transportation for London it will also be involved to ensure that the provision of metro and bus is sufficient.

More than a million people could arrive, meaning London’s hotels, public transport and public spaces will be ‘full’, a document says. The police license is likely to be cancelled, but there are concerns about the number of commissioners required and where to find them.

D-Day +10

The day of the Queen’s funeral. It will be a “National Day of Mourning”, although it will not be an official holiday. If it falls on a weekday, employers will be left to decide whether staff can have the day off, but there will be no dictate.

Her Majesty will be transferred to the state funeral held at Westminster Abbey, which will culminate in a two-minute silence across the country at noon.

It will then be taken to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.where she will be buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel alongside her loving husband, Prince Philip.

It is not known when the coronation will take place. Carlos. But his mother, the Queen, was crowned 16 months after the death of King George VI.

It has been speculated that Charles could choose to become King George VII, using his middle name as a tribute to his grandfather, but Clarence House said recently that he still “no decision has been made” about.

