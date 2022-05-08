The first movement of Paris Saint Germain in the transfer market: it will disburse 40 million euros

Nasser Al-Khelaifi rearms the Parisian squad together with manager Leonardo (EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON)

After the frustration in the Champions League and the reconquest of Ligue 1, all eyes point to the next season at Paris Saint Germain. The dream will once again be the continental conquest and some important changes in the squad are already in sight. For now, the sheikhs who own the club hasten the signing of one of the figures: They will disburse 40 million euros for Nuno Mendes.

The Portuguese winger who arrived for this campaign on loan from Sporting Lisbon highly met the expectations of Parisians and that is why they will make use of the purchase option for a millionaire sum. It is worth remembering that PSG has already paid the Lusitanian entity €7 million corresponding to the transfer of the 19-year-old player who was widely used by Mauricio Pochettino in 2021/2022. For Lisbon, this will be the second largest sale in its history, behind that of Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United for 63 million euros.

In an interview with the official site, the footballer who was chosen as the best young player of the year in France, declared: “I gave my best, I didn’t come with that goal but it’s obvious that I play to get results and this is the product of my work. . It’s difficult, now everyone will be watching how I play the same as the other nominees. I will continue to give my best, training to the fullest to play great games”.

Nuno Mendes will definitely be signed by PSG (REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

Mendes feels with one foot inside the club for the next campaign and according to European media, the negotiation for his continuity is advanced. He will wait for the official announcement to be made in the coming weeks. Although Pochettino gave the go-ahead for the left-handed striker to remain in the Parc des Princes, the renewal of the coach himself has not yet been resolved. In fact, the version that Zinedine Zidane would take over the team.

There is a group of players who are untouchable, including Marco Verratti, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe and Gianluigi Donnarumma. On the contrary, those who are about to say goodbye in a matter of weeks are Angel Di Maria, Keylor Navas, Mauro Icardi, Layvin Kurzawa and Colin Dagba. Lionel Messi has one more year left in his relationship and will stay for a rematch in the Champions League, while Neymar warned that he intends to fulfill his contract and will not move from the French capital.

In this way, the new PSG begins to take shape. The club’s Qatari president, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, together with manager Leonardo, began the refinement of a squad that will register several ups and downs in the next transfer market.

