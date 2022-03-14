The first No Hit of Elden Ring has been achieved by a Spaniard, without receiving a single hit in three hours of play

Bushido, a content creator from Córdoba, is the first to achieve this feat in the FromSoftware game.

With Elden Ring, as with any game that has been signed by Hidetaka Miyazaki or has been developed in recent years by FromSoftwarenot only do we see the existence of a very particular typology of video games, but their very concept helps them become a social phenomenon thanks to very worthy speedruns and other similar feats.

Since its launch on February 25, many users have approached Elden Ring to either have a quick time or do it in a specific way. The so-called No Hit, that is, complete the game without taking any hitswas still pending, but that has changed thanks to Bushido, a Spanish player.

The Spanish-speaking community of nohitters has grown a lotAs we see in the video that we leave you at the top of the news, Cordovan has become the first person in the world (of which there is record) to accomplish such a feat. She has achieved it this Sunday, March 13, just over two weeks after the premiere of the game on PC and consoles. Just a few hours later, Gino Machino, another well-known user in the community, also completed this merit.

Bushido’s game length is close to three hours, and the key to the run has been following an Ash of War based strategy that scales well in magic. He spends almost an hour to get the materials and level up quite a bit at the startmaking it easy for him to shake off enemies that get in his way.

After this feat, surely many more players try to achieve something similar or complicate the challenge even more. At the moment, we have met some people who have gone beyond the speedrun and the No Hit, like the user who tries to complete the game using the Ring Fit Adventure hoop through a PC mod.

