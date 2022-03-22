The first novel based on League of Legends, Ruination, is a reality and already has a release window

The Orbit publisher collaborates with Riot Games to expand the MOBA lore beyond the video game.

Back in 2019, Riot Games surprised all League of Legends players with a lot of proposals aimed at expanding the MOBA universe to other video game genres, as well as formats that break the boundaries of this interactive entertainment. And now a new project based on the universe of the famous online game has been revealed: a novel called Ruination.

The book will be released in September 2022 (in English)The editorial Orbis will collaborate with Riot Games to launch this novel in september 2022 (in English) and, after this date, will be prepared for international distribution. As explained by those responsible in a press release sent to 3DJuegos, the book will follow the story of the champion Kalistamilitary general of the Elder King, and the search for an antidote for the poisoned Queen Isolde, which will lead her to a kingdom that may have access to ancient magic.

Of course, Riot Games has the necessary resources to make the most of your licensewhich is a great assortment of products for fantasy lovers: “We are delighted to be able to publish the first novel based on the League of Legends universe. Our goal is to create stories that not only move the millions of League of Legends players of Legends, but also to all those who love epic adventures set in fantasy worlds,” says Tim Holman, vice president and US publisher for Orbit.

After all, League of Legends wants expand your lore through different projects that deviate slightly from the video game. These intentions are exemplified by Arcane, the series of champions Jinx and Vi that not only has it become one of the best valued productions on Netflix, but it has also been the step that Riot Games needed to invest in the animation studio after such work.

