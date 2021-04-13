The first Oculus Gaming conference will take place this April 21

Oculus has announced that they will offer their first gaming conference on April 21 and that they will give news about Pistol Whip, Lone Echo 2, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge and others.

Oculus has revealed details of the conference in a post on the company’s blog, promising that this event is fully dedicated to games from the Star wars saga on the Oculus platform. “

Along with the news about Pistol Whip (from Cloudhead Games), Lone Echo 2 (from Ready at Dawn) and Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (from ILMxLAB) will be never-before-seen images of games that didn’t make it to market as well as ” many surprises”.

The news comes after the confirmation by Facebook that, since its launch in October 2020, Oculus Quest 2 disappeared from stores because there was no stock left: both the units available at the price of $ 299 (64 GB), as well as drives available for $ 399 (256GB). And that is so both on the official Oculus website, and in retail stores. According to what the manufacturer commented, no new stock was expected in a while. Now that is a great success.

And even more so when it was launched shortly before the stellar arrival of PS5 and Xbox Series X / S, tough competitors for such a specific system because it is oriented to virtual reality instead of the more “common” experiences within this industry. videogame.