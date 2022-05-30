The match between Liverpool and Real Madrid was delayed due to security problems

When there were only a few minutes left before the time stipulated by the UEFA for the beginning of the end of the Champions Leaguethe header where the fans of the Liverpool It had some noticeable gaps. The organization, pressured by some leaders of the English team, decided to postpone kickoff for half an hour to give the fans time to enter. However, the chaos that was taking place on the outskirts of the Stade de France It was more serious than thought.

The videos of how some supporters hung themselves from the bars to circumvent the security quickly became viral and within that ordeal Julia Vigas, wife of Thiago Alcántara, was locked up. “I don’t like to comment on these things but this time I need to express myself. Yesterday’s final was a real nightmare, and it’s not about football, it goes far beyond the result.”the Spanish reported in the first person on her account Instagram.

And he added details about the mismanagement that occurred on the part of UEFA: “Due to the lack of organization and security, there were many moments of fear. Constantly threatened by gangs of thieves, who tried to rob us and sneak into the stadium without a ticket”. The Paris Police was already worried in advance about the large number of fans who traveled to the French capital without a ticket and finally it ended up being a problem for entry since there was a significant flow of people with forged tickets.

Thiago’s family lived a nightmare when entering the Stade de France (Photo: @juliavigas)

“That’s why many fans stayed out of the game causing avalanches of people. Police fired tear gas at families and fans and some of them were also beaten. All of them innocent people. Because of all these problems, we had to leave the stadium escorted by our own security. Something has to be done, this type of thing cannot happen in any type of event and we ask for responsibilities. It could have been much worse,” Julia concluded.

The French Minister of Sports, Amelie Oudea-Castera, made a rough calculation on the avalanche that broke through the safety net. “The prefect estimated this accumulation at between 30,000 and 40,000 people, which supposes an excess of personnel of more than 45%. There was a concentration on the esplanade, which created security problems and congestion that generated an extraordinarily frustrating wait for people, “he argued.

However, Vigas was not the only one affected. Jason McAteera former Liverpool footballer, told his perspective. “I’m very sad. My wife was mugged and my oldest son was attacked. You should never go to a football game and have to deal with things like that. It’s something scary.”complained in chat with LFC TV. From the English team they affirmed that they will ask UEFA for a thorough investigation to explain what was the error in the security barriers so that so many people without entry reach the last gate of the sports venue.

