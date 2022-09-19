The first season of “Andor” will be dubbed into Spanish by its protagonists Diego Luna and Adria Arjona

Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor in a series that precedes the events of “Star Wars: Rogue One.” (DisneyPlus)



The eternal struggle between those who prefer to listen to their movies and series in the original language and those who like to enjoy it in their own language is very common, so when productions are starring actors who speak the same language as the viewer, there is the advantage of that the dubbing be done by themselves.

At least that will happen with the premiere of Andorseries of Disney+ that arrives on the platform this September 21 and that it has been announced that the main actors of the project, diego moon y Adriana Arjona provided the Spanish dubbing of their characters in the prequel series of Star Wars.

The new “Star Wars” series will release its first episode on September 21. (DisneyPlus)



Andor premieres later this week on Disney+ with its first three episodes and it was revealed that Luna being Mexican and Arjona Puerto Rican, both actors recorded their dialogues and scenes in Spanish. Diego made the announcement last week at the convention panel Disney’s D23 and the Latino actors were proud to give their respective characters a voice in their language.

The Mexican returns to his role that debuted in the 2016 feature film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Andor is a prequel to that film, showing the character’s attraction to ambition and dedication to the Rebellion. Adria plays a new character named Give a Leaf.

First impressions of “Andor” highlight its departure from the style of the film saga. (DisneyPlus)



Also participating in the show Stellan Skarsgård, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw y Ebon Moss-Bachrachwho have supporting roles in the series, while Genevieve O’Reilly y Forest Whitaker repeat their roles My Mothma y Saw Gerrera. Tony Gilroy who co-wrote Rogue Oneis the showrunner of the series whose first reactions have been favorable and describing it as “complex and mature”.

Andor it is the fourth series of the universe Star Wars which premieres in Disney+. Previously it has been released The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett y Obi-Wan Kenobi. Several productions are currently in development, from Ahsoka with Rosario Dawson to The Acolyte, starring Amandla Stenberg, Jodie Turner-Smith, Manny Jacinto, Lee Jung-Jae and Charlie Barnett. Additionally, a third season of The Mandalorian is set to premiere next year.

It will be set five years before the events of “Rogue One.” (DisneyPlus)



Andor will premiere in Disney+ the September 21st with its first three episodes. New episodes will be released weekly until mid-November.

